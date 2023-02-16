Fountain Life Opens Innovative Precision Diagnostic Center in Orlando's Lake Nona Community

State-of-the-art center brings AI-enabled health screenings and diagnostic capabilities to Lake Nona's high-tech health and life sciences district

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced that it has opened a fourth precision diagnostic center designed to help members live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives by detecting illnesses at their earliest stages. The newest center is located within Orlando's acclaimed Lake Nona community and features innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to collect and assess data that can aid in diagnosing conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disease before they can cause harm. Lake Nona will also serve as the new headquarters site for Fountain Life.

Encompassing 17-square miles contiguous to the Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona is a master-planned community recognized as a hub for health sciences technology and innovation. Fountain Life joins other transformative medical facilities such as HCA Healthcare, Nemours Children's Health, Johnson & Johnson, Orlando Veterans Administration Medical Center, and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Academic Health Sciences campus, which includes the College of Medicine, Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center, and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

"Each state-of-the-art facility we open allows us the opportunity to serve more members who are committed to becoming the CEO of their health," said Bill Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to join the forward-thinking Lake Nona community, which is recognized as a leading destination for innovative healthcare research and services."

Located in the state-of-the-art One Performance Plaza medical office building, the 10,000 sq ft center offers precision diagnostic testing including executive blood panels, a full-body and brain MRI, CCTA heart scanning and other assessments such as a multi-cancer early detection test detects more than 50 types of cancer. These cutting-edge technologies can screen for structural abnormalities and other key indicators of a developing disease, identifying many chronic diseases and life-threatening conditions that may be asymptomatic or have no genetic indicators, which make them difficult to predict using standard medical tests. When diagnosed early, members can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life. Early and regular screenings, even when no potential health issues are detected, provide Fountain Life members with valuable information that allows for peace of mind to live an optimal, engaged, and rewarding life.

The Fountain Life Lake Nona center was developed in partnership with the community's developer, Tavistock Development Company, known for a successful portfolio of forward-looking and nationally recognized properties. The idea for Lake Nona's health and life sciences cluster began in October 2005 when Tavistock donated $12.5 million and 50 acres of land to the University of Central Florida to help establish a medical school. Since then, Tavistock has worked to fulfill a vision for a community committed to whole-person health. Lake Nona has been purposefully built to support a healthy lifestyle from walkable neighborhoods, parks and a high-tech fitness facility to community art and weekly events in addition to the innovative solutions offered by the world's leading health and life sciences companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fountain Life to Lake Nona's collaborative health and life sciences ecosystem and enhance the network of experts and trailblazers who call our community home," said Gloria Caulfield, Tavistock Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "The addition of Fountain Life's unique and progressive approach to preventive healthcare aligns perfectly with Lake Nona's mission to inspire human potential. We look forward to working together to provide innovative solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives."

"Our ongoing real estate collaboration with Tavistock is essential to successfully integrating Fountain Life into the Lake Nona life science community," said Shawn Buchheit, Fountain Life Chief Operating Officer. "This working partnership has allowed for our seamless entry into the innovative healthcare destination being established here and we look forward to providing services to both area residents and visitors to central Florida."

Each year more than 300 of the world's top health care innovators and thought leaders gather in Lake Nona to explore the intersections of wellness, technology, sustainability, and education during the invitation-only Lake Nona Impact Forum. Fountain Life founder Bill Kapp, M.D. will be a featured speaker at this year's event, scheduled for March 8-10, 2023.

Fountain Life centers, now open in Texas, Florida, and New York, are planned for several other U.S. and global locations in the coming years. The expansion will include partnerships with additional real estate developers, hospitality management companies, payors, and other wellness-oriented businesses, all with the goal of making early screenings for chronic, preventative, and potentially lethal conditions available to as many individuals as possible.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine. For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

Note: Photographs of the Lake Nona center available upon request.

Fountain Life Media Contacts:

Erica Fiorini, Ph.D., or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 (914) 310-8172

Fountain Life Company Contact:

Evan Balter

[email protected]

SOURCE Fountain Life