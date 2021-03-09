Fountain of Youth Comes to Audiobook

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth: 30 Steps to Everlasting Youth, is now available in audiobook alongside the paperback and ebook editions on Amazon. Narrated by the author/filmmaker and modern-day yoga master - who really believes he got stuck at age 30 - Rich Tola's family-friendly audiobook is 3:24 hours long and marks his second narration since his memoir in 2013.

The book is ideal for anyone looking to lose weight, feel more energized, be more confident, define their personal goals and aspirations, plus grow mentally as well as improve their entire outlook on life. It's also for aspiring Millennials still searching for their calling, and for Baby Boomers who finally have the money but not the motivation to pursue their passion.

Tola's audiobook is fun, fast-paced and colloquial, plus it's laced with pop culture references and insightful anecdotes garnered over a half-century of experiences. With 30 motivational steps including Be Vain, Love the Scale, Embrace Failure and Self-Correct, Tola is quite the sage who infinitely respects the powers of karma and its effect upon one's aura, "Looking, feeling and being 20 years younger than your actual age is all about empowering and replenishing your aura on a daily basis, keeping it strong and vibrant for the long haul." Which is 108, if you ask the former Wall Street trader who also claims he was reborn with the help of yoga.

How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth provides step by step instructions on living better and stronger, and for being your best and healthiest self. The audiobook is a great way to listen to the secrets of Tola's youthful success at home or on-the-go, while the paperback also doubles as a handy note-taking journal for memorializing your dreams, actions and small victories in life. And if you follow Tola's 30 Steps to Everlasting Youth, "you'll never be out-of-shape and overweight. I guarantee it." Strong words to stand by, but Tola certainly does.

Just like he stands by his belief that anyone can drink from the fountain of youth, regardless of your predilection toward exercise or anything else that's really good for you or otherwise fat burning. As the author states on the back of his book, "Youthfulness is not contingent upon your physical body or how old your face looks, but rather the force you emanate into the Universe."

Rich Tola is also known for his heartfelt and witty memoir, Simply Between Millions: From Wall Street to Hollywood, and films such as Boulevard Zen and Skateboard Bandits.

