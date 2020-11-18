Fountain Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain is proud to be a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ awards, an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year.

"Being recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing tech companies on the Fast 500 List is incredible," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "What we've achieved over this past year could not have been possible without the arduous work of our employees and the amazing support of our customers, partners, and investors. We are humbled and honored to evolve the talent acquisition space with a high-volume hiring platform that is helping America get back on its feet."

While this marks Fountain's first time on the list, the company has experienced consistent revenue growth -- doubling its revenue year over year since 2016. Most famous for serving the gig economy, Fountain has expanded its platform to service the enterprise with its recent announcement of multi-cloud and SSO and latest fall product release .

Fountain continues its mission to open opportunities for the global workforce and help employers who have high-volume hiring needs, create a streamlined effortless candidate experience.

About Fountain

Fountain is the high-volume hiring platform empowering the world's leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function. Our mobile-first platform keeps candidates engaged and reduces drop-off via built-in automated scheduling, text and email reminders. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. It enables on-the-go hiring managers to move quality talent through the pipeline, reducing time to fill. Fountain provides local, regional, and company level analytics to make data-driven decisions. Our drag-and-drop workflow allows for quick changes to accommodate fluctuations in hiring needs. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries. Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact:

Tracy Sestili, PR for Fountain

650-504-2164

[email protected]

SOURCE Fountain

Related Links

http://www.fountain.com

