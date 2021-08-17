Fountain Ranks No. 1265 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 380% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Fountain is No. 1265 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are very honored to be a recipient of such a prestigious national award," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "Being recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing private companies is a testament to our team's drive and determination to help companies open opportunities for the global workforce. Our platform has empowered talent acquisition teams to exceed their hiring goals, and that's really good for America right now."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsst

ands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

While this marks Fountain's first time on the Inc. 5000 list, the company has experienced consistent revenue growth—doubling its revenue year over year since 2016. Fountain was also a recent recipient of a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ award. Fountain's mission is to open opportunities for the global hourly workforce by helping employers who have high volume hiring needs find and hire the right people in a smart, fast, and seamless manner.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About Fountain

Fountain's all-in-one high volume hiring platform empowers the world's leading enterprises to find and hire the right people through smart, fast and seamless recruiting. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. Automated and customizable processes streamline the candidate experience and save time for recruitment teams so they can scale with growing hiring needs. Advanced analytics provide end-to-end process visibility so managers can make swift, data-driven decisions. Throughout the candidate journey the openly integrated platform enables companies to find, qualify and convert more applicants. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries.

Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the Fountain blog . Fountain is currently hiring! Visit our careers page to view current openings: https://www.fountain.com/c/fountain-internal-hiring

