Fountain Successfully Completes SOC 2 Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the enterprise high-volume recruiting platform, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control Type II (SOC 2, Type II) audit of its core platform.

The audit conducted by The Cadence Group found that Fountain meets the SOC 2 standards with zero exceptions listed, an attestation that Fountain is meeting the highest compliance standards around security, availability, process integrity, and privacy controls.

Leading high-volume ATS, Fountain, successfully completes SOC2 Type II Certification

These efforts are especially pertinent during this global pandemic to our clients, who are processing thousands of applications from essential workers each month.

"Our SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces our continuous commitment to our customers that we have deployed the controls and safeguards to protect their data," said CEO, Sean Behr.

Fountain continues to make enhancements to its infrastructure, most recently adding SSO and multi-cloud capabilities .

The SOC 2 Type II guidelines are set forth by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It's widely recognized as the standard for data security. It requires that companies establish and follow rigorous data security policies and procedures.

About Fountain

Fountain is the high-volume hiring platform empowering the world's leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function. Our mobile-first platform keeps candidates engaged and reduces drop-off via built-in automated scheduling, text and email reminders. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. It enables on-the-go hiring managers to move quality talent through the pipeline, reducing time to fill. Fountain provides local, regional, and company level analytics to make data-driven decisions. Our drag-and-drop workflow allows for quick changes to accommodate fluctuations in hiring needs. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries. Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog

