FountainCap attended The Asset award ceremony and won the "Asset Management Company of the Year, China Offshore Equity" award

HONG KONG, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (referred to as 'FountainCap') attended the 10th Asset Servicing - Fund Management and Investors award ceremony held by "The Asset". FountainCap is proud to win the "Asset Management Company of the Year, China Offshore Equity -- Highly Commended" award and is the only privately-owned fund management company to win in this category. As a leading long-only fund management company in Greater China, FountainCap's client base has expanded to consist institutional investors ranging from world's top sovereign and pension funds to prestigious university endowments, foundations, and family offices in the past five years. Due to its consistent approach to investment, superior and stable performance track-record and high-quality asset base, FountainCap has won the award for the second consecutive year. In July last year, FountainCap received the "China Equity Rising Star" award.

The Asset is one of the most influential financial publishers in Asia and this is the 20th year that it has given out the Triple A awards. The candidates for Asset Servicing, Fund Management and Investor Awards are rigorously and meticulously reviewed by a panel of professional investors and industry specialists based on a series of qualitative and quantitative factors, such as investment returns, assets under management, client base, investment strategies and market insights. The Asset awards are unique as they assess both buy-side institutions and sell-side service providers. As one of the most prestigious awards in Asia's asset servicing industry, they provide winners with the recognition that they deserve.

About FountainCap Research & Investment Co., Ltd.

FountainCap Research & Investment Co., Ltd. ("FountainCap") is a long-only equity fund manager focusing on global long-term opportunities that benefit from China's fundamental transformation. The firm was co-founded in 2014 by Mr. Frank Ding and Ms. Vanessa Xu, both ex-Capital Group senior investment professionals. The team has combined investment experiences through six global market cycles over the past 25 years. Awarded for its outperforming return, FountainCap received the Private Fund Company Award (One Year Long-Only Equity Category) and Private Fund Investment Manager Award (One Year Long-Only Equity Category) from the Overseas Golden Bull Fund Awards in both 2017 and 2018, the only long-only fund company to win both awards. In July 2018, FountainCap also won the "China Equity Rising Star" Award of Asset Management Company of the Year from The Asset magazine.

http://www.fountaincapri.com

SOURCE FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.fountaincapri.com

