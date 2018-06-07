Fountainhead Commercial Capital Acquires Headquarters Building in Orlando

"To purchase our building is almost a requirement for a company like Fountainhead," said Chris Hurn, CEO of Fountainhead. "We continually advocate that executives and entrepreneurs should own their company's underlying commercial real estate as a wealth creation strategy. It is one of the hallmarks of our business model, so we were anxious to practice what we preach."

Founded in 2015, the fast-growing privately owned nonbank lender finished 2017 by funding more than $93.9 million in commercial real estate transactions across the country. The company more than doubled its revenues and created 396 jobs by stimulating economic development in conjunction with the SBA.

The new building, fronting a busy roadway in the North Orlando enclave of Lake Mary, features built-in Herman Miller workstations and an array of 40 solar panels on the roof which will significantly reduce energy usage and cooling costs. According to Hurn, more than anything else, the new building enables Fountainhead to model the advice it offers for clients. He also noted that nearly all Fountainhead employees have an ownership stake in the building.

"We aggressively pursue wealth creation strategies for our clients," said Hurn. "Owning your company's building is part of the American dream, and we are now proud to be living it as well."

Fountainhead Commercial Capital, a nonbank lender specializing in the SBA 504 loan program and low loan-to-value conventional loans, was founded by some of the most experienced and awarded SBA lenders around. The company's FastTrack 504 program enables banks and credit unions to fully outsource SBA 504 loans for owner-occupied commercial real estate. The company's Pronto online loan evaluation tool can secure commercial real estate loan approval in less than two hours. More information is available at www.Fountainhead504.com or by calling 800-770-1504.

Contact: John P. David



O: 305-255-0035 | M: 305-724-3903



john@davidpr.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fountainhead-commercial-capital-acquires-headquarters-building-in-orlando-300662040.html

SOURCE Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Related Links

http://www.fountainhead504.com

