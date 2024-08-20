Fountane Recognized in the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountane, a dual-powered venture studio and product lab, has been recognized in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, marking its recognition as one of the 1000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S and the fastest-growing software and technology services company in the state of MN.

Founded in Minnesota, Fountane began as an MVP (minimum viable product) agency and has grown into a global venture studio and innovator in Startup incubation. The team has doubled revenue annually for 6 years and successfully expanded its team across the U.S. India, Nigeria, and Colombia to over 100 employees. This recognition underscores Fountane's role as a global catalyst for transformation, particularly through its unique equity-based approach that ties services directly to business outcomes.

Co-founders Aditya Siripragada and Saawan Patel launched Fountane as international students at the University of Minnesota, aiming to bridge the gap between product creation and non-technical business founders. Fountane is a strategically embedded tech partner for disruptive startups and large corporations. The studio equips non-technical teams with the ability to leverage global talent pools, lean startup methodologies, and cost-effective offshoring partners to get their go-to-market product ready. The team successfully infuses startup culture into enterprise companies that are facing tech challenges and looking for ways to future-proof their business model.

Fountane aims to disrupt the traditional consulting model to equip corporations to build like startups and scale like corporations.

About Fountane

Fountane is a dual-powered venture studio and product lab. Founded in 2017, Fountane is a global technology delivery partner and a venture studio headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a global office in Hyderabad, India. Fountane accelerates digital transformation with cutting-edge software and AI solutions that help the earliest-stage startups and the largest corporate IT organization go further faster. Fountane's venture studio arm fuels innovation by partnering with visionaries and corporate joint ventures, investing in high-potential opportunities with market distribution advantages. Both of these strategies together equip Fountane to not just build software, but build the businesses of the future.

