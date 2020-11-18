Four Aerotek Leaders Named to SIA's Global Power 150 -- Women in Staffing List

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced four leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list, which recognizes female leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. Stacey Jenkins, chief financial officer of Industrial, Kelly Martin, regional vice president of Industrial, North; Sara Staggs, strategic operations vice president of Industrial; and Charmaine Thomas, senior human resources (HR) business partner, Diversity and Inclusion have been recognized for their stellar work and the value they bring to Aerotek.

"Each of these talented women exemplify unique leadership abilities and have been instrumental to our organization's growth over the years," said Tom Kelly, president of Industrial at Aerotek. "We are so proud to see them recognized for their hard work and continuous contributions. Their example not only empowers our internal teams, but inspires positive change throughout the talent industry as a whole."

As chief financial officer, Stacey Jenkins guides the financial performance as well as the operational and digital transformation of the business. Over the past six years, she built Aerotek's alternative delivery strategies, which has become a critical piece of Aerotek's roadmap into the future. Jenkins also serves on the executive committee and board of Junior Achievement, Central Maryland .





Charmaine Thomas , senior HR business partner, has focused her career at Aerotek on the intersection point of people, inclusion and performance to reinforce Aerotek's thriving culture across the business. As a certified Life Coach and Diversity & Inclusion practitioner, Thomas is passionate about supporting underserved communities and provides career coaching with the Area Urban League.

To learn more about the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing and to view the full list of recipients, visit the SIA 150 women website. For more information about Aerotek, visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 6,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

SOURCE Aerotek