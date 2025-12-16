Four Ancorato Strategies Now Available on Nitrogen Riskalyze

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancorato, a third-party money manager specializing in objective-oriented, actively managed separately managed accounts (SMAs) that utilize structured notes, announced today that four of their SMA strategies are now available on Nitrogen, the industry's leading risk-alignment platform formerly known as Riskalyze. Nitrogen's scoring framework is used by tens of thousands of advisors to quantify portfolio risk, compare third-party investment offerings, and align client portfolios with personalized risk preferences using a standardized, data-driven methodology.

Ancorato's flagship strategy, Fixed-Income Structured Notes (FISN), received a Riskalyze Score of 34 and a GPA of 4.1, based on the most recent October 2025 dataset. The metrics reflect the strategy's risk-managed design and its consistent emphasis on high-quality structured note construction, credit diversification and disciplined downside mitigation.

Compared with traditional income strategies that carry similar Riskalyze Scores in the 30–40 range, FISN offers meaningfully higher income potential, lower duration exposure and a differentiated return profile. While conventional income funds rely on credit and interest-rate risk, FISN's outcomes are shaped by diversified structured notes with barrier protections, limited rate sensitivity and historically lower drawdowns. This positioning allows advisors to access a higher-income solution without increasing portfolio risk, making FISN a compelling alternative or complement to standard fixed-income allocations.

"We're excited to bring full Nitrogen visibility to our strategies," said Pisoot Senethavilay, president of Ancorato. "Having Riskalyze Scores and GPAs available allows advisors to evaluate our structured note SMAs using the same tools they rely on every day. It increases transparency, streamlines due diligence, and helps advisors confidently position our flagship FISN strategy within a client's broader risk framework."

About Ancorato

Ancorato is a third-party money manager specializing in objective-oriented, actively managed structured note SMAs. The firm combines institutional-level due diligence, risk-focused strategy design, and weekly active management to help financial advisors implement structured note solutions efficiently and transparently. Ancorato's mission is to simplify structured investments for advisors and their clients.

For more information, visit AncoratoCapital.com.

The foregoing information is for educational purposes only and not an offer to sell a particular product or service. Further, the foregoing information is not to be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Contact:

Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1462

[email protected]

SOURCE Ancorato