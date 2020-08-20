Four Attorneys and Partners at Ashcraft & Gerel Selected to The Best Lawyers in America for 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For another consecutive year, Attorneys L. Palmer Foret, Michelle A. Parfitt, James F. Green, and former Partner Lawrence J. Pascal at Washington DC injury firm Ashcraft & Gerel have been honored with a selection to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which is awarded annually by the Best Lawyers organization.

Known nationwide for an exclusive peer review methodology and a rigorous selection process, Best Lawyers relies on attorney nominations to identify candidates for this award. By analyzing peer feedback and performing extensive background and reference checks, the Best Lawyers team identifies which attorneys qualify for this award in their practice area and region.

Below are the areas where Best Lawyers recognized Ashcraft & Gerel attorneys in 2021:

Michelle Parfitt : Recognized for Mass Tort Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation in Washington DC

Recognized for Mass Tort Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation in Lawrence Pascal : Retired Partner Recognized for Workers' Compensation Law in Washington DC

Retired Partner Recognized for Workers' Compensation Law in James Green : Recognized for Mass Tort Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation in Washington DC

Recognized for Mass Tort Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation in L. Palmer Foret : Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation in Washington DC

All four of the recognized attorneys have been included for at least 15 consecutive years. Additionally, both Michelle Parfitt and Lawrence Pascal have been honored as "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers, earning those awards in 2019 and 2013 respectively. This award is given only to the top scorers in each practice area and region – and only one attorney may be named in each area.

The team at Ashcraft & Gerel would like to congratulate all four of the attorneys who were selected to Best Lawyers again this year. The firm will continue to advocate for injury victims and focus on providing excellent service with unparalleled integrity to clients throughout Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland.

Contact the firm online at https://www.ashcraftandgerel.com/ for press inquiries or to get started with a free consultation.

SOURCE Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP

Related Links

https://www.ashcraftandgerel.com

