Four attorneys at McDonald Hopkins named Florida Super Lawyers

Rodriguez is a member of McDonald Hopkins Board of Directors and managing member of the firm's Miami office. She has counseled clients on a wide variety of government, business, and litigation matters for over 30 years, providing unique insights and solutions to the legal, business, political, and public relations challenges that private and public companies face. From 2002 through 2006, she was general counsel to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, where she worked on some of the most complex and urgent issues facing the state. The 2018 Florida Super Lawyers list is the 11th consecutive selection for Rodriguez.

Metzger is the managing member of McDonald Hopkins' West Palm Beach, Fla. office. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee, and a member of the firm's national real estate practice. Metzger has over 30 years of experience assisting clients in complex real estate transactions and business litigation matters and focuses on providing strategic advice and practical solutions to best meet his client's business needs in a cost-effective manner. This year marks Metzger's 13th consecutive selection by Florida Super Lawyers.

Burger's practice focuses on assisting entities with daily business counsel, franchise and distribution law, complex business-related litigation, disputes amongst business owners and real property related litigation, particularly commercial leaseholds. He is well-versed in the complexities of both franchise and business relationships and is often called upon to bring common sense assistance to complex situations. Burger has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers for 10 consecutive years.

Bernhardt chairs the McDonald Hopkins Probate and Trust Litigation Practice Group. He focuses on complex commercial litigation matters and probate and trust litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in contract disputes, partnership disputes, shareholder disputes, claims for legal and accounting malpractice, construction litigation, employment litigation, real estate litigation, landlord/tenant matters, and business torts. Bernhardt also has extensive experience representing local and national lenders in loan restructuring, foreclosures, receiverships, and in defense of a wide variety lender liability claims. This year marks Bernhardt's 11th selection as a Florida Super Lawyer.

