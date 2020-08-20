Four Attorneys From The Harris Law Firm Make 2021 Best Lawyers Lists

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of Colorado's largest family law practices, The Harris Law Firm has built a team of caring and compassionate advocates who have dedicated their careers to helping clients navigate what are often difficult and emotionally turbulent proceedings. Now, several members of the firm's legal team have been selected for inclusion in the latest edition of Best Lawyers.

Firm Attorneys Richard Harris, Jennie Wray, and Richard Zuber were each named to The Best Lawyers in America® 2021 in the area of Family Law. Attorney Hannah Van Roekel was named to the inaugural Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list for her work in Family Law.

The Best Lawyers in America® recognizes top attorneys from across the country who have excelled in their practice areas while earning the respect and esteem of colleagues who've witnessed their work in action.

Based exclusively on peer review, Best Lawyers solicits nominations, extensive feedback, and votes from previously listed attorneys to select honorees for The Best Lawyers in America and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes top young attorneys.

In total, less than 5% of all practicing lawyers nationwide are chosen to the final publication.

The Harris Law Firm: A Focus On Family Law

The Harris Law Firm focuses exclusively on family law, allowing it to take a collaborative, client-focused approach to even the most complex cases involving divorce, property division, support, and child custody. The firm's success is driven largely by a team that truly cares about clients and their futures, as well as the legal abilities of lawyers recognized among the top in their fields.

Firm attorneys named to this year's Best Lawyers include:

Richard Harris : As President of The Harris Law Firm, Richard Harris has cultivated a legacy for passionate, results-driven representation. Named to Best Lawyers since 2018, Harris has instilled within his team the selfless core values of trust, teamwork, and custom-tailored legal solutions for which the firm has become known. He has been recognized as a Top Lawyer of Colorado by The Denver Post , selected to Colorado Super Lawyers on multiple occasions, and is a passionate volunteer and philanthropist. Harris is Co-Founder and Board Chair of The Road to Hope , a non-profit devoted to development and the support of children in Haiti .

As President of The Harris Law Firm, has cultivated a legacy for passionate, results-driven representation. Named to since 2018, Harris has instilled within his team the selfless core values of trust, teamwork, and custom-tailored legal solutions for which the firm has become known. He has been recognized as a Top Lawyer of by , selected to on multiple occasions, and is a passionate volunteer and philanthropist. Harris is Co-Founder and Board Chair of , a non-profit devoted to development and the support of children in . Jennie Wray : Firm Partner Jennie Wray has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2019. As one of The Harris Law Firm's most accomplished attorneys, Wray has been named to the Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list every year since 2013 and has been nominated several years over for Denver Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40 list. Wray is actively involved in charitable and pro bono work. She has served as a Guardian Ad Litem for the Rocky Mountain Children's Law Center since 2008, and volunteers her time to numerous pro bono organizations.

Firm Partner Jennie Wray has been recognized by since 2019. As one of The Harris Law Firm's most accomplished attorneys, Wray has been named to the Rising Stars list every year since 2013 and has been nominated several years over for Denver Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40 list. Wray is actively involved in charitable and pro bono work. She has served as a Guardian Ad Litem for the Rocky Mountain Children's Law Center since 2008, and volunteers her time to numerous pro bono organizations. Richard I. Zuber : Richard Zuber serves as Special Counsel to The Harris Law Firm, and has been recognized among The Best Lawyers in America since 2012. With over 40 years in practice, Zuber leverages extensive experience to assist clients in complex cases of divorce, post-decree modifications, and high-net-worth asset and debt division. He is a frequent lecturer on matrimonial law topics, and has been named to Colorado Super Lawyers every year since 2006.

serves as Special Counsel to The Harris Law Firm, and has been recognized among since 2012. With over 40 years in practice, Zuber leverages extensive experience to assist clients in complex cases of divorce, post-decree modifications, and high-net-worth asset and debt division. He is a frequent lecturer on matrimonial law topics, and has been named to every year since 2006. Hannah Van Roekel : Attorney Hannah Van Roekel earns her first selection to Best Lawyers list of "Ones to Watch" in 2021. With a practice focused exclusively on domestic relations, Van Roekel has cultivated a wide breath of experience and the ability to help clients pursue efficient, amicable resolutions in divorce, separation, and child custody issues. Van Roekel is a recipient of the Avvo Clients' Choice Award, and serves as a volunteer with Metro Volunteer Lawyers, Denver District Court Ask-a-Lawyer Clinic, and the Arapahoe County Pro Se Family Law Clinic.

Now in its 25th year of business, The Harris Law Firm has grown into one of Colorado's largest family law-focused law firms. Backed by a team of award-winning attorneys, the firm serves clients across the state from offices in Denver, Englewood, and Evergreen, and from remote offices with the use of secure technology platforms and video conferencing. For more information, visit: www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

