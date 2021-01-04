Four Attorneys Promoted to Partner at GEKLAW

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon, Edelstein, Krepack, Grant, Felton and Goldstein, LLP (GEKLAW), a recognized leader in Workers' Compensation law in Southern California, is proud to announce that the following attorneys have been named partners at the firm:

Amy C. Leung

Alvaro S. Lizarraga

Joanna L. Sacavitch

Erika L. Vargas

Each of these new partners has practiced in the field of Workers' Compensation for the majority of their legal careers, advocating for their clients and injured workers' rights. They are active in the California Applicants' Attorneys Association, and frequently educate workers throughout Southern California about their rights regarding Workers' Compensation laws. With the addition of these new partners, GEKLAW looks forward to continuing its role as a leader in the Workers' Compensation community.

Gordon, Edelstein, Krepack, Grant, Felton & Goldstein, LLP is located at 3580 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1800, Los Angeles, California 90010. Tel: (213) 739-7000; Fax: (213) 386-1671. www.geklaw.com

SOURCE Gordon, Edelstein, Krepack, Grant, Felton and Goldstein, LLP

