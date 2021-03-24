Four Awards and an Acquisition: NetSapiens Makes Waves in the Unified Communications Space

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSapiens , a B2B provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) and Contact Center solutions to service providers, is proud to announce that it has won four awards over the past four months. These awards include:

The 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

The 2020 Video Conferencing Excellence Award

The 2020 Cloud Computing Backup & Disaster Recovery Award

The 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award

These awards recognize companies with a commitment to excellence and innovation within the wider UC space. This influx of awards is a testament both to the quality of NetSapiens' products and its ability to adapt quickly to the needs of its service provider partners.

Founded in 2002, NetSapiens has been on a mission to give service providers the UC&C and Contact Center end-user experience their business clients want. In addition to its hallmark feature-rich, cloud-native SNAPsolution platform, the company offers a host of additional tools including SNAPaccel — its managed IaaS solution — and SNAP.HD , a high-definition video conference and webinar solution. SNAP.HD provides NetSapiens' customers with a robust platform that enables seamless virtual collaboration while maximizing the personal nature of meetings. It is these specific products that won the company recognition from TMC and continue to draw attention from the industry at large.

"We've always believed that a deep understanding of how business end-users leverage different types of communications and collaboration technologies is extremely important," says Anand Buch, CEO of NetSapiens. "Remaining attuned to market needs and how they're evolving in a changing business landscape helps us provide our own service provider partners with greater ability to attract and retain clients in their markets."

Whether through its integrations with third-party technology such as Microsoft Teams or its ability to pivot quickly in response to unprecedented global events, NetSapiens is on a consistent and strong growth trajectory. Recently, the company passed 1.7 million users, growing its user base by 70 percent in just over 1 year . In 2020 as well, NetSapiens released v41 of its SNAPsolution platform, which delivers advanced collaboration features to support the sudden shift to remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of its ability to meet diverse end-user needs under one overarching and multi-faceted UC&C umbrella, NetSapiens continues to attract attention from service providers, market analysts and partners alike. The company remains dedicated to its core mission of empowering service providers, helping them drive positive change by meeting customer demands for collaboration, video and voice capabilities, mobility and remote work abilities.

Recently, Crexendo Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NetSapiens . This acquisition underscores NetSapiens' strong trajectory within the market and paves the way for both accelerated growth and expanded service capability.

To learn more about NetSapiens, visit www.netsapiens.com .

About NetSapiens

At NetSapiens, we are a B2B provider of Unified Communications, Video Conferencing & Collaboration, as well as Contact Center solutions for service providers. We support service providers of all sizes who want to offer new or improve existing communications service offerings and quickly accelerate their customer base. Our award-winning solutions offer our partners a customizable, easy-to-use platform that can be consumed in various models as a subscription or a purchase, in their cloud or ours.

