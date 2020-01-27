Four Bleakley Financial Partners Recognized as Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2020 by Forbes

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has recognized four Bleakley Financial Group partners among the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for Northern New Jersey according to its annual list that spotlights top advisors across the country. The 2020 list for Northern NJ includes 98 advisors in the state of New Jersey, and Bleakley Financial advisors comprise 4 advisors in the top 50.

Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, Scott Schwartz, and Michael Axelrod have all been recognized by Forbes as best in state wealth advisors based on several key factors including their years of experience, assets under management, compliance records, and their approach to working with clients.

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial shared, "It's a testament to the culture of our firm that we've had multiple advisors acknowledged by Forbes this year. As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing a broad set of resources for our clients and I believe the ability of our advisors to leverage this range of capabilities puts them in a position to be recognized for the great work they do as stewards of their client's financial wellbeing"

Co-founder and Principal Jack Cooney added, "The fact that a boutique advisory and planning firm like ours continues to be recognized on a national level is remarkable. We always work hard to put the needs of our clients first and will continue providing the excellent service that got us here. The acknowledgment of the level of care taken with each family we represent is appreciated, however the real reward is helping our clients execute their plans for financial wellness"

Bleakley Financial Group, a financial planning and wealth management company, offers individuals, families and business owner's independent financial and wealth planning advice in a focused team environment. Our advisory model is based on a disciplined collaborative planning process that addresses the full complexity of a client's financial situation. We deal with both standard and highly sophisticated financial situations while keeping our advisor-to-client ratio low.

* The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

