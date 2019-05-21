Four Bleakley Financial Partners Recognized as Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times (FT) has recognized four Bleakley Financial Group partners among the 400 Top Financial Advisors in the nation according to its annual FT Top 400 Financial Advisors list. The 2019 list from Financial Times includes 17 advisors in the state of New Jersey, and Bleakley Financial advisors comprise over 20 percent of that group.

Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, Reed Finney and Scott Schwartz have all been recognized by Financial Times as elite advisors based on several key factors including their practice size, compliance record, industry experience and approach to working with clients.

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial shared, "It's a testament to the culture of our firm that we've had multiple advisors acknowledged by Financial Times, Forbes and Barron's this year."

Co-founder and principal Jack Cooney added, "The fact that a boutique advisory and planning firm like ours continues to be recognized on a national level is remarkable. We always work hard to put the needs of our clients first and will continue providing the excellent service that got us here."

The full list of Financial Times Top 400 Advisors can be viewed here:

About Bleakley Financial Group

Bleakley Financial Group, a financial planning and wealth management company, offers individuals, families and business owners independent financial and wealth planning advice in a focused team environment. Our advisory model is based on a disciplined collaborative planning process that addresses the full complexity of a client's financial situation. We deal with both standard and highly sophisticated financial situations while keeping our advisor-to-client ratio low.

*Neither Financial Times nor Ignites Research receive any compensation from advisors, firms, the media or any source in exchange for placement on a ranking. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

