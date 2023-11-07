Four Branches Bourbon Gives Back to Veteran Families Utilizing Fulfillment Capabilities of eCommerce Partner Speakeasy Co.

News provided by

Speakeasy Co

07 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Four Branches Bourbon: its namesake honors comrades in arms — the US Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force, and its signature Founders Blend is the brand's unique four-grain bourbon. Four Branches is committed to continuous support and contribution and integrates philanthropy into its core values. As a part of its giveback approach, the brand is leveraging its eCommerce partner Speakeasy Co for a unique bundle offer in honor of Veteran's Day.

Continue Reading
via Four Branches Bourbon
via Four Branches Bourbon

This season, Four Branches is donating $13 to Folds of Honor for every Four Branches Bourbon Folds of Honor Limited Edition Commemorative Gift Set sold. Folds of Honor is an organization dedicated to providing scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders.

The limited-time bundle includes one bottle of Four Branches Founders Blend (750ml) and two elegant rocks glasses, engraved with the logos of Four Branches Bourbon and Folds of Honor. The promotion will run through the holiday season while supplies last. Proceeds from this promotion will contribute to the education and future of those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our nation.

"At the core of our brand, we honor veterans and those who continue to serve. We want to present an honorable bourbon while giving back to our communities," said Rick Franco, co-founder of Four Branches and former U.S. Marine. "This year, we're helping our new and returning customers contribute to our mission with our Four Branches Bourbon Folds of Honor Collaborative Limited Edition Gift Set. Despite hosting hundreds of other brands, Speakeasy provides us excellent attention to detail when executing launches like this."

Speakeasy Co. is a three-tier compliant eCommerce solution that enables beverage alcohol brands to sell their spirits direct-to-consumer. Through this partnership, Four Branches Bourbon can be shipped to customers in over 30 states, giving fans across the country the opportunity to experience the brand.

"Unlike competitors in the industry, Speakeasy can fulfill orders that require special handling, like those with unique packaging for bundled orders," said Michael Bowen, COO and co-founder of Speakeasy Co. "We always encourage our partners to think outside of the box when nearing the holidays, and Four Branches has done so in a special way. We expect big things to come in the future of our partnership and we're pleased to grow together."

Currently, customers can choose from several bottle bundles or pair bourbon with Four Branches merchandise. To purchase the Collaborative Limited Edition Gift Set and support Folds of Honor, shop here: https://shop.fourbranches.com/

About Four Branches Bourbon | Serve Honorably™ Drink Honorably™ Sip to Remember™

Four Branches Bourbon is the first American spirits company founded by veterans of the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force. Four Branches was born from the profound bonds forged in service and a shared desire to honor the remarkable individuals who have played pivotal roles in all our lives, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Our mission is to deliver exceptional expressions of fine bourbon to honor those who serve in the shadows and to support the veteran community by generously giving back.

About Speakeasy Co: Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and eCommerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The centralized fulfillment model enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective online storefronts without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands are given the opportunity to own their growth and user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their data and analytics of their target customer. For more information, please visit www.SpeakeasyCo.com or check out our Instagram and LinkedIn.

PR Contacts:

Speakeasy Co: Dani Chudler // [email protected]

Four Branches: Angela Evans // [email protected]

SOURCE Speakeasy Co

Also from this source

New Riff Utilizes Alcohol DTC Platform Speakeasy Co. For Private Barrel Program

New Riff Utilizes Alcohol DTC Platform Speakeasy Co. For Private Barrel Program

Kentucky based small batch distillery New Riff partnered with Speakeasy Co, the leading DTC eCommerce platform in the alcohol industry, launching an...
Heaven's Door and Speakeasy Co. Join Forces to Expand Market Reach and Enhance Customer Shopping Experience

Heaven's Door and Speakeasy Co. Join Forces to Expand Market Reach and Enhance Customer Shopping Experience

Speakeasy Co., the leading alcohol eCommerce platform, and Heaven's Door Spirits, a premium whiskey brand co-founded by legendary musician Bob Dylan, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.