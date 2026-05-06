Four Branches Bourbon Receives FOX Business Small Business National Recognition on the Heels of 'Founders Reserve' Release

Following its selection as a Fox Business Small Business Contest winner, Four Branches releases new Kentucky Straight Bourbon, marking a defining evolution for the brand

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BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Branches Bourbon, the first spirits company founded by veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, recently received national recognition as one of three winners in the Fox Business "Made in America" Small Business Contest. This honor highlights the company's mission of purpose-driven growth in American manufacturing through elevated brand messaging and charitable contributions supporting veteran and first responder communities.

Four Branches Founders Reserve

Founded by veterans with more than a century of combined service, Four Branches Bourbon was built on the belief that the bonds formed in service should never fade. Its guiding philosophy, "Sip to Remember," encourages drinking honorably with intention, cherishing service, celebrating milestones, and creating meaningful connections. Through its ongoing giveback initiatives, the company supports veteran and first responder organizations focused on mental health and transition, ensuring its impact extends beyond the product itself.

This recognition coincides with the recent release of a new flagship product, Founders Reserve, a Four Grain Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that represents a defining evolution for the brand's craftsmanship and mission.

Developed in Bardstown, KY, Founders Reserve is a 100% Kentucky Straight Bourbon crafted from a four-grain mash bill of corn, rye, wheat and malted barley, aged for a minimum of five years and bottled at 96 proof. The release marks a deliberate shift from the brand's original blended offering to a single-origin Kentucky bourbon, elevating both quality and consistency while staying true to the character that first defined Four Branches.

"Founders Reserve represents a step forward for us in every sense," said Mike Trott, co-founder of Four Branches Bourbon. "We were intentional about creating a bourbon that reflects a higher level of craftsmanship while staying rooted in our mission. This isn't just about what's in the bottle; it's about what it stands for. Every pour is meant to bring people together, to reflect, and to remember the moments and the people that matter most."

The recent Fox Business recognition underscores this dual focus on purpose and performance. Selected as a national "Made in America" winner, Four Branches was recognized for its veteran-founded leadership, commitment to U.S.-based production and mission-driven approach to building a premium spirits brand.

Founders Reserve is currently available online offering at a suggested retail price of $84.99, with broader market expansion anticipated. Looking ahead, the company is preparing to introduce a special limited-release double oaked expression in celebration of America's 250th Anniversary that will continue building on its foundation of craftsmanship, storytelling, and innovation.

About Four Branches Bourbon

Four Branches Bourbon is the first spirits company founded by veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Built on more than 100 years of combined service, the brand was created to honor those who serve and to foster meaningful connections through shared experiences. Through its "Sip to Remember" philosophy and dedicated giveback initiatives, Four Branches has raised over $600k for causes supporting veterans and first responders. By combining premium craftsmanship with purpose-driven impact, Four Branches Bourbon continues to build a brand rooted in service, legacy, and community.

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SOURCE Four Branches Bourbon