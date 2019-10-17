Four businesswomen join Women In Defense's national council

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four new members with a vast array of business experience in and out of the defense arena join the national council of Women In Defense (WID), an affiliate of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) dedicated to advancing women in national security careers, the Arlington, VA-based group announced October 17.

Gretchen Larsen Idsinga is WID's new national council chair. She is a principal of Endeavor Worldwide, an international advisory firm in Vienna, VA. Larsen Idsinga has led growth organizations across public, private and private equity-owned companies, where she specialized in analyzing and renovating strategies, building business infrastructure and leading multiples of increased sales. She served 20 years in the Air Force in intelligence and special operations. She previously was WID's vice chair of the national council and is a 10-year member of NDIA.

Rachel Link is director of strategy and communication at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic in Charleston, SC, where she oversees strategy development, planning and measurement, internal and external communications and enterprise change transformation. Previously, she was vice president of client services Maga Design of Washington, where she was in charge of a portfolio of management consulting for clients that included Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Naval Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, Department of Veterans Affairs and a variety of commercial clients. Link has also served as president of the WID Palmetto chapter in South Carolina.

Belinda Marinella is a senior associate at Guidehouse, formerly PwC Public Sector, in Washington. She specializes in strategic communications and change management through vision and mission development, goal identification and action planning. Previously, she was at U.S. Southern Command in Miami.

Sue Schweim Tellier is president and owner of JetCo Federal Supply of Grand Rapids, MI, a small business that provides products to run complex warehouse operations, particularly for government agencies. She also leads JetCo Solutions, a consulting firm she and her husband Jon founded in 2009 to assist highly qualified small businesses sell to government agencies. It has helped clients win more than 411 contracts valued at nearly $4 billion. Schweim Tellier is active in small business and proposal management advocacy, serving on the board of the Small Business Association of Michigan and formerly the Association of Proposal Management Professionals Greater Midwest Chapter. She is a board adviser to WID's Michigan Chapter as well as an NDIA member.

"I'm grateful and excited to have these exemplary women on my team," said Rachel McCaffrey, WID's executive director. The national council supports the executive director in leading the organization and advancing its goals. "These three bring years of professional experiences in such diverse areas that they will broaden WID's vision and set goals we had never thought possible."

CONTACT:

Evamarie Socha

(703) 247-2579



SOURCE NDIA

Related Links

http://www.ndia.org

