Four Chicago Trial Attorneys from Power Rogers Make 2022 Best Lawyers List

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers Partners Joseph A. Power Jr., Larry R. Rogers Sr., Joseph W. Balesteri, and Sean M. Houlihan have been selected for inclusion in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Known for its "purely peer-review" methodology, Best Lawyers publishes annual listings featuring accomplished attorneys across the country who are held in the highest regard by their peers. Best Lawyers solicits exhaustive surveys from top-rated lawyers who practice in the same area of law and are best situated to assess the professional merits of candidates. Those who receive the most votes earn a spot of the final list – an achievement earned by less than 5% of all practicing lawyers.

Power Rogers attorneys were selected to Best Lawyers 2022:

Joseph A. Power Jr. earned his 35 th Best Lawyers selection in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiff and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Action – Plaintiffs. Recognized by Best Lawyers since 1987, Power boasts an unprecedented track record that includes over 200 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million and the largest medical malpractice verdict in Illinois history ( $55.4 million ). In 1999, he negotiated a $100 million settlement for a single family in a case that exposed Illinois' infamous "licenses for bribes" scandal.

Larry R. Rogers Sr. was named to Best Lawyers for the 20th year in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. As Founding Partner of Power Rogers, Rogers secured the largest personal injury verdict in Illinois at the time following his very first trial in 1985. He has gone on to recover millions more for clients, including a record-setting $55.4 million verdict for a brain-damaged woman, the state's largest medical malpractice verdict in history. Rogers has served as President of both the Cook County Bar Association and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.

Joseph W. Balesteri was selected to Best Lawyers in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Balesteri's record of success includes the successful recovery of more than $700 million in compensation for clients (by age 50). His total recoveries in medical cases alone exceed nearly every other lawyer who has previously practiced or currently practices in that field in the U.S. Most recently, he helped secure a $19 million birth injury recovery for a family whose child suffered brain damage resulting in cerebral palsy.

Sean M. Houlihan received his first Best Lawyers selection for his work in Aviation Law. In addition to litigating complex aviation accident cases, Houlihan has also leveraged his breadth of experience to recover millions in claims involving medical negligence, premises liability, and motor vehicle collisions. In 2018, Houlihan secured a $21.62 million recovery listed among the state's Top 10 Jury Verdicts by Top Verdict.

Power Rogers is one of the nation's most successful civil trial law firms. With a team of talented advocates, the firm has recovered over $4 billion in compensation for clients in a range of medical malpractice, serious injury, and wrongful death claims – over $900 million more than its closest competitor since the year 2000. In fact, Power Rogers has been named Chicago Lawyer magazine's "No. 1 Plaintiff's Law Firm" in most dollars earned for clients eleven years in a row.

