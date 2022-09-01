Four Clifford Law Offices Attorneys Named 2023 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Clifford Law Offices attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers® as Chicago area "Lawyer of the Year" in 2023. Based on peer review, this distinction reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among leading professionals in their community and practice areas for the quality of their work, professionalism, and integrity.

Congratulations to each of the attorneys recognized in 2023:

Keith A. Hebeisen

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Keith Hebeisen is among the leading medical malpractice lawyers in Illinois for his direct and comprehensive approach to case preparation and trial methods. He has secured impressive case results in some of the most complicated matters, including a record $101 million verdict against an Illinois hospital for brain damage sustained by a baby during birth where he served as Lead Counsel at trial.

Kevin P. Durkin

Aviation Law & Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Kevin Durkin has litigated most major commercial airline crashes over the last forty years and is globally recognized in aviation law. His diligence in the field has led to over 100 multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts. Kevin is deeply committed to the legal community, sharing his expertise through leadership positions with his bar associations and continuing education engagements.

Shannon M. McNulty

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs & Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Shannon McNulty's case results have landed her among the top product liability attorneys in Illinois. She has contributed to several high-profile cases including a $34 million verdict against Proline Casement windows and is currently handling a case involving the wrongful death of an infant allegedly due to insufficient safety mechanisms on a lighter.

Bradley M. Cosgrove

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Brad Cosgrove is a tough, yet fair trial attorney whose medical malpractice and negligence case records speak for themselves. He has obtained several record-setting verdicts and settlements including a $101 million verdict for a Chicago family whose baby was brain-damaged at birth and a $5.2 million verdict for a family that lost their unborn child due to a series of medical mistakes.

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is ranked among the top law firms in Illinois and is recognized nationwide for their renowned work on complex personal injury and wrongful death cases. The firm handles medical malpractice, aviation litigation, premises liability, whistleblower cases, and class action matters. https://www.cliffordlaw.com/

