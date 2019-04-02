Four Columbus Divorce Lawyers at Grossman Law Offices Recognized in 2019 Ohio Super Lawyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices has earned a reputation for providing swift, strategic, and personalized representation to clients facing difficult divorce and family law matters across Ohio, and for being a national-caliber law firm comprised of award-winning attorneys – several of whom were recently recognized in the 2019 edition of Ohio Super Lawyers.

This year, three of the firm's Attorneys – Andrew S. Grossman, Jeffrey A. Grossman, and Anthony R. Auten – were named to the 2019 Ohio Super Lawyers list, which they've all been previously recognized in numerous times before. Attorney John H. Cousins IV was also named to the 2019 Ohio Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars for the second year in a row.

Managing Partner Andrew Grossman marks his 6th consecutive year being named to the Top 5: Columbus Super Lawyers list – a distinction that places him among the very best lawyers across all areas of practice.

About Ohio Super Lawyers

One of the most anticipated annual attorney ranking publications in the nation, Super Lawyers uses a propriety selection process to vet local attorneys for the benefit of legal consumers searching for the right representation. Each year, Super Lawyers publishes its annual Super Lawyers listing and its Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which recognizes up-and-coming lawyers 40 years of age of younger, or in practice for 10 years or less.

Because the Super Lawyers selection process is driven by peer nominations, independent research, and meticulous peer review, attorneys who make the final cut are regarded among the top in their fields by practitioners with the insight to provide objective assessments of a lawyer's work. In total, no more than 5% of all practicing lawyers in a state earn recognition from Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5% are named to the Rising Stars list.

Here's more about the attorneys recognized in this year's publication of Ohio Super Lawyers:

Jeffrey A. Grossman – Jeffrey A. Grossman is the Founder and Lead Attorney of Grossman Law Offices. Over a career dedicated to Family Law, Jeff has been named to the Ohio Super Lawyers list for 16 consecutive years (2004 – 2019). One of the first attorneys in the state to become an Ohio State Bar Association Certified Family Law Specialist, Jeff has become a trusted figure in the local and legal communities. In addition to Super Lawyers, Jeff has been recognized among the Best Lawyers in America every year since its inception, and in 2009 was honored with the publication's Family Law "Lawyer of the Year" award. Jeff regularly contributes to The Columbus Dispatcher's bi-weekly Wholly Matrimony feature with his son, Andrew.

Andrew S. Grossman – Managing Partner Andrew S. Grossman has dedicated more than 20 years to focusing exclusively on divorce and family law. A dual-certified trial attorney, Andrew is a Certified Specialist in Family Relations Law (Ohio State Bar Association), and a Board Certified Family Law Attorney (National Board of Trial Advocacy). This year mark's Andrew's ninth consecutive year of inclusion in the Ohio Super Lawyers list, and the 14th time he's been recognized by the publication overall (Rising Stars 2005-2007, 2009-2010). Additionally, Andrew has been the among the top 5 Super Lawyers vote-getters across all areas of practice since 2014, a testament to the respect and esteem he's cultivated among colleagues.

Anthony R. Auten – Anthony Auten has been named to the Ohio Super Lawyers list every year since 2004. A Columbus Family Lawyer at the Grossman Law Offices, Tony was a former prosecutor, and the youngest prosecutor in the state of Ohio at the time of his appointment, who transitioned into a practice focused on guiding clients through the many complexities of divorce and family law. He is particularly adept at providing counsel on challenging business and financial issues. In addition to his 16-year stint on the Ohio Super Lawyers list, Tony has also been named to the Best Lawyers in America and Columbus Monthly's Top 50 Columbus Lawyers.

John H. Cousins IV – John H. Cousins IV was selected for inclusion to the Ohio Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars for the second year in a row. A former prosecutor with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, John is known as a tenacious trial attorney and negotiator. Having worked on more than 60 appeals in the Ohio Supreme Court and the 10th District Court of Appeals, he also brings a unique perspective to Grossman Law Offices, where he handles matters involving divorce, spousal and child support, prenuptial agreements, and more.

Grossman Law Offices is comprised of award-winning Columbus Attorneys who have dedicated their practice exclusively to divorce and family law. Today, the firm is regarded among U.S. News' "Best Law Firms" in Ohio, and is trusted by men, women, and families across the state when they face challenging personal and legal journeys. More information about the firm, its legal team, and the cases it handles can be found at www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

