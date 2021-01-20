Four Corners Oil And Gas Community Steps Up And Provides COVID19 Supplies And Scholarships To Local Native American Communities

Many members of the Four Corners energy industry contributed to the project, led by platinum sponsors LOGOS Resources and DJR Energy, gold sponsors NMOGA, Merrion Oil & Gas, Whiptail Midstream, Basin Disposal, and High River Resources, silver sponsor The Aztec Well Family, and bronze sponsors Big Red Tool, Kelly Oilfield Services, and High Jacked LLC. All proceeds from the project have directly benefitted 8 chapter houses of the Navajo Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the majority of the supplies were distributed to impacted Native American communities in the Chaco Canyon region.

Ervin Chavez, President of the Nageezi Chapter of the Navajo Nation, stated: "I want to express our appreciation to LOGOS, DJR, and the API Four Corners Tribal Relief Project for stepping forward to assist the Checkerboard Region of the Navajo Nations. Our area has been good neighbors with the oil and gas industry for many decades. We want to thank API and its members for donating hand sanitizer, bottled water for the safety of community people and portable camping tents, in case an individual family member came positive with COVID19 and needed isolation. LOGOS and DJR have always been willing to meet with community members and leadership, should an issue arise. We appreciate the responsible developments of the region."

The Four Corners oil and gas community will carry Mr. Chavez's sentiment forward by stewarding responsible natural resource development, while respecting the needs and desires of our community and continuing to make positive impacts in the Four Corners area.

