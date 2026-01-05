Four Corners Regional Airport Air Service Posts Strong Demand and Reliable Performance Since May Launch

FARMINGTON, N.M., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial air service returned to Four Corners Regional Airport (FMN) in May 2025, and early performance data confirms what the community long anticipated: reliable, affordable air service is not only viable in the Four Corners region, it is clearly needed.

In the first six months of scheduled service, FMN recorded more than 11,000 total passenger enplanements, demonstrating steady demand from residents, businesses, and visitors who now have convenient access to national and global destinations via Denver International Airport.

Performance metrics through October further reinforce the strength of the market:

Zero flight cancellations reported in October, with a 100% controllable completion factor since service began.

reported in October, with a 100% controllable completion factor since service began. 90% on-time arrival rate in October, significantly outperforming recent industry averages.

in October, significantly outperforming recent industry averages. Load factors consistently in the low-to-mid 60% range during the ramp-up phase, in line with expectations for a restarted market.

Forward bookings showing continued demand, with over half of November seats sold weeks in advance

Beyond reliability, FMN is also delivering meaningful cost savings for travelers. Analysis of top markets shows that 83–84% of round-trip fares from Farmington were lower or within $75 each way compared to fares at nearby larger airports, including Albuquerque and Durango. On the critical Farmington-to-Denver route, FMN's lowest fares were up to 49% lower than comparable fares from Durango during the same period

"These results validate the community's long-standing need for local commercial air service," said Airport Manager Michael Lewis. "Travelers are choosing Farmington not just for convenience, but because the service is dependable, competitively priced, and connects our region efficiently to the national air network."

Passenger travel patterns also highlight the airport's regional importance. FMN passengers are connecting to major markets across the Rockies, Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, Pacific, and Northeast regions, supporting economic activity tied to energy, healthcare, education, tourism, and tribal communities throughout the Four Corners area.

As service continues to mature, airport officials note that sustained community support will be key to growing capacity and expanding future air service opportunities.

"Commercial flights at FMN are proving their value every day," Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett added. "This is an essential service for our region, and the data shows it."

About Four Corners Regional Airport

Four Corners Regional Airport (FMN), located in Farmington, New Mexico, serves the heart of the Four Corners region, providing commercial and general aviation access for northwest New Mexico, southwest Colorado, southeast Utah, and northeast Arizona. To learn more, visit flyfarmington.com.

