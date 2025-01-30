Four Corners Regional Airport Secures Nonstop United Jet Service to Denver

Daily nonstop flights, operated by SkyWest, begin in May

Daily Service Connects Oil & Natural Gas and Tourist Mecca with United's Denver Hub

FARMINGTON, N.M., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Corners Regional Airport (FMN) is pleased to announce the launch of daily nonstop United Express service to United's Denver International Airport (DEN) hub beginning May 8, 2025. SkyWest Airlines will operate the route with the comfortable, 50-passenger Mitsubishi CRJ200 aircraft.

This new service will connect Farmington, the economic center of the Four Corners, with United Airlines' Denver hub, providing access to the carrier's global network spanning six continents.

Four Corners Regional Airport (FMN) announces daily nonstop United Express flights to Denver (DEN) starting May 8, 2025 Post this

"Since 2017, the City of Farmington has been steadfast in its mission to bring commercial jet air service to Four Corners Regional Airport. Although a 2019 agreement with SkyWest Airlines to launch service in 2020 was derailed by the unprecedented challenges of that year, we have remained resolute in pursuing this goal," said Nate Duckett, Mayor of Farmington. "We are excited to welcome SkyWest, the nation's number one regional carrier, and we are confident the region's demand will support a 50-seat jet, with the potential for additional flights and destinations as interest grows. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Farmington and the surrounding areas, enhancing both quality of life and economic opportunities throughout the Four Corners."

"We're excited to bring this new United Express service to the four corners area," said Cody Thomas, Managing Director of Market Development at SkyWest Airlines. "Little is more important to a community than quality air service. With just one flight from FMN, passengers can easily connect to hundreds of destinations worldwide on United's global network through Denver."

Four Corners Regional Airport Director Mike Lewis thanked SkyWest Airlines, United Airlines, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for establishing the flights. "The Governor's office has championed this initiative as a key component of our state's economic development strategy," Lewis said.

Lewis also recognized State Representative Dayan Hochman-Vigil's contribution by introducing the New Mexico Rural Air Service Enhancement Fund (RASE) legislation. "The strong bipartisan support for RASE in the Statehouse has made these flights possible. This program demonstrates New Mexico's commitment to strengthening rural connectivity and economic growth."

The daily roundtrip flights are ideally timed for leisure and business travelers alike, with exceptional connection opportunities. From its Denver International (DEN) hub, United Airlines and United Express operate over 500 nonstop daily departures to around 180 destinations, including 21 international destinations. Customers can book now at www.united.com.

About SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying over 42 million passengers in 2024. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest's fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connects passengers to 258 destinations throughout North America.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Gina Intoppa, Integrated Marketing & Communications Manager, City of Farmington, +1-505-599-1570, [email protected]

SOURCE City of Farmington