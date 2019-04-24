Four DC Personal Injury Lawyers at CSCS Named to 2019 Super Lawyers Magazine

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a DC-based Civil Trial Law Firm that's earned a national reputation for its work representing the injured and the wronged, and for the talent and accomplishments of its legal team. This year, four of the firm's attorneys – Partners Ira Sherman, Joseph Cammarata, and Allan M. Siegel, and Associate Matthew Tievsky – were selected, yet again, for inclusion in the prestigious Washington, D.C. Super Lawyers Magazine.

Super Lawyers Magazine publishes annual listings of the most respected and accomplished attorneys in the U.S. based on peer nominations, independent research, third-party reviews, and a blue-ribbon panel peer evaluation. Attorneys named to the final publication are said to exemplify the highest standards of professional excellence, and have earned the respect of their peers and fellow practitioners.

In total, no more than 5% of practicing lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5% are selected to its list of Rising Stars.

CSCS: A History of Super Lawyers

CSCS: A History of Super Lawyers

CSCS' three active Partners – Ira Sherman, Joseph Cammarata, and Allan M. Siegel – were named to the 2019 Washington, D.C. Super Lawyers list.

Matthew W. Tievsky, an Associate Attorney at CSCS, was named for the fifth year in a row to Washington D.C. Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, a listing reserved for top young lawyers who are under the age of 40, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less.

All Partners have been previously recognized among the District's most respected attorneys numerous times in the past: Ira Sherman and Allan M. Siegel have been selected to Super Lawyers each year since 2011, and Joseph Cammarata each year since 2007.

In addition to their selection to this year's Super Lawyers list, Firm Partners Joseph Cammarata and Allan M. Siegel were chosen among the Top 100 Washington, D.C. Super Lawyers for 2019. They were two of just twelve personal injury lawyers to earn a spot on the top listing.

Attorneys nominated for Super Lawyers are meticulously vetted using the publications' patented selection process. In addition to independent reviews, candidates are also evaluated on a dozen criteria of success; from notable verdicts and settlements to community involvement.

Given the high premium Super Lawyers places on its selection process, and because it curates final listings based on feedback from fellow lawyers and judges, the Super Lawyers list is intended to serve as an objective resource local consumers can trust when looking for proven legal representation to assist them in their matters. Selection to Super Lawyers is a significant distinction, and one CSCS attorneys have earned through their many years of hard work.

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a Washington, D.C. based law firm dedicated to helping victims and families navigate the civil justice system after they suffer preventable harm and losses. From car and trucking accidents to brain injuries, wrongful death, and sexual abuse, the firm has handled a range of complex and high-stakes claims, and has recovered over half a billion dollars in compensation for clients across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. More information about the firm can be found at www.chaikinandsherman.com.

