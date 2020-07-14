Four Disruptive Agencies Join Forces to Create Summit House

ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a bold new chapter for full-service agencies, as four of the biggest brands in disruptive technology, branding and marketing - 31south , Oust , Ritual and Wild Places - have announced that they are joining forces to create the future of marketing: Summit House.

By uniting world-class experience, strategy and top talent under one brand, Summit House becomes one of the most transformative top-down creative collectives with a suite of services and offerings that directly rival the world's largest agencies.

"Disruptive marketing has been 31south's game since day one," Roman Grimaldi, Partner of Summit House said. "We look forward to partnering with other agencies who are engineered to move fast and to create a one-stop powerhouse for companies who believe in and thrive in transformative marketing environments."

In addition to offering dramatically increased scale and a commitment to collaboration that, to date, has been unprecedented in the industry, Summit House will provide strategic oversight and direction to each entity while it continues to operate as distinct and individual brands.

The new entity will employ nearly 50 individuals who will work across creative, strategy, paid and performance marketing as well as video production and design services.

"Bold and adventurous are two qualities we look for in both our clients and our partners," Dan Duncan, CEO of Oust, said. "By partnering with like-minded agencies, we are able to increase our reach, widen our expertise, and fulfill our mission to holistically help our clients become brands people cannot stop talking about."

Clients under the Summit House label include Facebook, Airbus, Digital Hands, Moe's Southwest Grill, ActionIQ, AT&T, Spotify, Cricket Wireless, and Twitter.

Specifically, 31south is recreating the usual marketing strategy with unique and authentic ways to connect with clients. Think beyond traditional marketing. 31south challenges the status quo to bring new ideas to life for clients of all sizes.

Oust is a social-first advertising agency, full-service production company and brand design house in search of breaking the rules and helping brands create material for the digital landscape.

Ritual Film Co. has extensive experience in the commercial and documentary world and is led by a nimble team of executive producers to produce authentic, compelling content.

And rounding out the four agencies is Wild Places, a brand identity company and design studio with a focus on creating bold, adventurous identities.

Welcome to the Hyper-Relevant. Welcome to Summit House.

