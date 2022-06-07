Four Dominguez Firm Attorneys Named to the 2022 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

The four attorneys were selected for their outstanding work in the areas of personal injury and employment law.

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars list has recognized four attorneys at The Dominguez Firm for their efforts in the areas of personal injury and employment law. Patricia Alabise and Angella Farokhzad were selected on the strength of their work defending the rights of injured clients. Jace Kim and Carlos Perez made the list thanks to their advocacy on behalf of clients who've had their workplace rights violated.

Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2022

Attorneys Kim and Perez are no strangers to the Rising Stars list. 2022 marks Carlos Perez' impressive fourth straight year on the list while Jace Kim has been selected for the third year in a row. Both attorneys handle a variety of employment law claims including sexual harassment, discrimination, and wage and hour cases.

In the area of personal injury law, attorneys Alabise and Farokhzad are included in the Rising Stars list for the first time. Patricia Alabise, who was recently named the firm's newest partner, is a member of The Dominguez Firm's trial team. She has successfully represented clients in a wide variety of accident cases. Angella Farokhzad works in close partnership with the firm's trial teams on cases involving serious and catastrophic injuries as well as law and motion.

Selection to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list is extremely competitive and thorough. It involves a third-party nomination, a detailed, 12-step selection process and an evaluation by a panel of one's legal peers. Only a select few have what it takes to make the final list. J.J. Dominguez, the Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm stated, "It's gratifying to see the hard work these attorneys put into defending the rights of our clients recognized. All of us at the firm are proud of them."

