Four Dow leaders achieve top honors on OUTstanding's 2021 leading LGBT+ professionals lists

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announces that four leaders earned recognition on three 2021 OUTstanding LGBT+ role models lists: LGBT+ Executives, LGBT+ Ally Executives and LGBT+ Future Leaders.

A Dow leader has been recognized on one of these lists each year since 2014. Annual rankings are based on a review process of nominees selected among professionals actively contributing to an environment where employees feel safe, respected and valued both within and outside of the workplace.

"This recognition is a reflection of Team Dow's dedicated focus on creating a more equal and inclusive workplace and world ," said Amy Wilson; general counsel, corporate secretary, and executive sponsor for Dow's LGBT+ and ally employee resource group, GLAD. "Dow's GLAD team, led by Alex Papastrat, and countless other colleagues are the ones who made this possible; they inspire me. Significant progress has been made, but the journey is far from over. And we will continue to work at the forefront across public and private sectors to advocate for full inclusion in all facets of our society."

Dow leaders honored as Top 100 Leading LGBT+ Executives:

Louis A. Vega, president, North America; vice president, government affairs and advocacy, #9

Louis' holistic approach to inclusion and diversity in the workplace is best illustrated through his involvement with GLAD. As the group's global advisor, he has worked with chapters globally to promote a more inclusive workplace and community for all employees. Louis is a member of Dow's President's Inclusion Council, sponsors and leads Dow's Social Justice Council, and serves as a member of the company's Operations Team. A leader and pivotal voice on business strategy, people development, and growth matters for Dow around the globe, Louis brings his passion for inclusion to all his discussions and involvements — from engagements with government and industry leaders to serving on the board of directors for multiple civil society groups. In addition, through his service on the boards of numerous other inclusion-focused organizations, he leverages his relationships within the business community and shares his strategic business counsel to promote a more equal world for all.

Javier Constante, president, Latin America and Brazil

Javier is keenly aware of the responsibility he has as an influential LGBT+ Executive and uses his position to advocate for others and focuses his attention on challenges faced by the LGBT+ community. Javier is an active member of Dow's President Inclusion Council and champions D&I as a key part of Dow's Latin American Strategy. Externally, Javier serves on the board of the Brazilian organization, Forum de Empresas e Direitos LGBT and is currently leading a public policy initiative to ensure a better and more inclusive environment across Brazil.

Dow leaders selected as Top 50 Ally Executives:

Amy Wilson, general counsel and corporate secretary, #18

Amy is the Executive Sponsor for GLAD, Dow's LGBT+ and ally ERG, and has hosted numerous events highlighting topics related to LGBT+ inclusion, including moderating a virtual event during Pride 2021 with GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, and Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling. As part of Dow's leadership education series for people managers, Amy led the session on ESGs, inclusion and diversity in the C-suite and Boardroom. In this session, she highlighted her extensive experience with Dow's Board of Directors as the company's corporate secretary and the importance of including all types of diversity, including LGBT+ diversity, at all levels in the organization.

Dow leaders chosen as Top 100 LGBT+ Future Leaders:

Jarrod Trusler, product manager, polyurethanes

Jarrod is deeply engaged with Dow's global LGBT+ and ally employee resource group, GLAD, serving on the global steering team and focusing on external engagement and internal policy projects. In 2020, he completed his tenure as leader of GLAD in Asia Pacific; the final project he launched there was a formal upgrade to the region's HR definition of "family", ensuring that LGBT+ families would be recognized for benefits in the absence of country-level recognition of same-sex partnerships. Upon relocating to the Netherlands in 2020, Jarrod has launched multiple policy-related projects, such as a review of Dow's insurance coverage of the needs of LGBT+ individuals and expanded pronoun usage across the region. Jarrod is also a regular speaker at internal events and education seminars.

Leading the way on inclusion and equality

A top global employer recognized as an advocate of LGBT+ inclusion and equality, Dow offers best-in-class policies and practices including equal benefits to same-sex partners for health, dental and life insurance as well as bereavement leave, relocation, survivor benefits and dual career assistance. Earlier this year, Dow also announced that the company will now offer 16 weeks parental leave for all new parents globally, including adoptive and foster parents, regardless of gender. The company's employee resource group for LGBT+ and ally employees, GLAD, was founded in 2000. With more than 45 chapters globally, the group continues to grow, recently opening chapters in Mumbai, India; Shanghai, China; and Tel Aviv, Israel, Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand.

Dow also works to help shape public policy for fair and equal treatment of all LGBT+ citizens through state and federal advocacy efforts in the U.S. Dow has achieved unparalleled progress in LGBT+ equality in the workplace and beyond, gaining national recognition for its inclusive culture and standards. Beginning in 2005, Dow has received a 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for 16 consecutive years – the first company in the chemical industry to receive this recognition.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

J.D. Sterba

+1 989-636-5936

[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

Related Links

http://www.dow.com

