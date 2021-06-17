Four Eighth-Grade Students Awarded $5,000 College Scholarships in Surprise Celebrations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A college degree has arguably never been more important nor more expensive. Scholarships provide financial assistance to students who hope and dream of a college education and to provide ease to financial burdens. As an unprecedented school year comes to a close, four students from across the country are experiencing joy after each being named 2021 CollegeBound Scholarship™ recipients.

The four eighth-grade students, attending four different National Heritage Academies (NHA) schools from Michigan and North Carolina, were selected out of more than one hundred applicants to receive the organization's annual CollegeBound™ Scholarship, a one-time $5,000 scholarship to go toward their college education.

This year's winning students are:

"On behalf of NHA, I want to congratulate each of these outstanding students on winning our 2021 CollegeBound™ Scholarship," said NHA CEO Brian Britton. "In the midst of a challenging school year, these students have continued to persevere. Each winner is an excellent example of what we hope for all NHA students. With strong academics, admirable character, and a commitment to serving their communities, I wish them all the best of luck on their next academic venture."

This year's celebrations included drive-thru parades, a surprise lunchtime festivity, celebratory tunnels with their classmates and loved ones, and recognition at eighth-grade graduation ceremonies. The news was announced, and students received a giant three-foot check.

To be considered, academic performance, community involvement, and a written essay are taken into account by an independent professional selection group, which selects the final winners. The application provides scholars an opportunity to share who they are through one of three essay options, including topics on community service, real-world application of Moral Focus virtues, or influences for their decision to pursue a STEM education track.

The majority of CollegeBound™ Scholarship funds come directly from NHA employee donations. Many NHA employees see the scholarship fund as an opportunity to further support students and help them on the path toward college.

From day one, NHA schools instill college-preparedness skills in the ways students are prompted to think, communicate, and problem-solve. The CollegeBound Scholarship™ aligns with NHA's commitment to preparing every student for success now, in college, and in life.

National Heritage Academies is a network of 98 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

