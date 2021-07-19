Four-Faith Accelerates Global Expansion with International Launch of New Compact Size 5G Industrial Routers

"Since our inception, Four-Faith has been committed to promoting the development of the global IoT industry through our wireless communications technology. With the international launch of our latest series, we are excited to provide advanced products, technologies, solutions and services to bring intelligence and convenience to ease people's life," said Tony Tang, CEO of Four-Faith.

Four-Faith boasts an extensive product range covering a variety of advanced IoT communication technologies, ranging from cellular modems and industrial computers to LoRa modules, NB-IoT terminals, and more. These technologies can be harnessed for a number of applications, from IoT communication to the industrial IoT, smart power, smart fire protection systems, smart environment protection and more.

As a product-driven enterprise, Four-Faith conducts independent R&D on its entire line of products and has more than 1,000 utility models, patents and systems certifications under its belt. Beyond development, the company also has its own factory and industry-leading supply chain system, allowing it to quickly deliver products required by customers.

In 2020, the company successfully served both overseas government and industry clients with its wireless smart meter systems and successfully deployed a new smart water meter monitoring service in India using the LoRaWAN® standard. At the same time, the company landed projects in the fields of infrastructure, smart manufacturing and smart cities. In 2021 and beyond, Four-Faith plans to further accelerate its footprint by releasing a variety of comprehensive IoT solutions to customers around the world.

Founded in 2008, Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is the world's leading Internet of Things communication equipment and solution service provider. With technological innovation at its core, Four-Faith offers a range of 5G, AI and wireless communications products and solutions to more than 150 countries and regions worldwide for Government departments, enterprises, institutions, industry users, systems integrations and operators.

