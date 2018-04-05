Four Fines Levied by PA Gaming Control Board Totaling $62,500

Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. , operator of the Parx Casino in Bucks County , a $30,000 fine for Self-Exclusion List violations;

, operator of the Parx Casino in , a fine for Self-Exclusion List violations; Presque Isle Downs, Inc. , operator of Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie County , a $15,000 fine for unlicensed employee violations;

, operator of Presque Isle Downs & Casino in , a fine for unlicensed employee violations; CB POC, LLC , a company based in Rhode Island , a $10,000 fine for conducting business as a Gaming Service Provider in Pennsylvania without proper licensing; and,

, a company based in , a fine for conducting business as a Gaming Service Provider in without proper licensing; and, Washington Trotting Association, Inc., operator of The Meadows Casino in Washington County , which was fined $7,500 for an underage gaming violation.

DETAILS

Three incidents in which individuals who accessed the Parx Casino gaming floor, received cash advances, and engaged in gaming activities, despite being on the PGCB's Self-Exclusion List, resulted in the $30,000 fine against Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. Licensed facilities must refuse wagers from and deny gaming privileges to any Self-Excluded person, along with denying check cashing privileges, players club memberships and cash advances. In these instances, each patron was permitted to access the gaming floor, engage in gaming activity, and receive cash advances from Parx.

Presque Isle Downs, Inc. was fined $15,000 for allowing three employees to work with expired PGCB-issued gaming credentials.

The $10,000 fine against CB POC, LLC stemmed from the company's failure to file the proper gaming service provider applications in order to receive authorization to operate restaurants within the Mohegan Sun Pocono facility in Luzerne County. CB POC, LLC has since received proper authorization from the Board.

Finally, Washington Trotting Association, Inc.'s $7,500 fine was the result of an incident in which a 20-year old male gained access to The Meadows Casino gaming floor and was caught attempting to engage in table game play.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved through the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 18,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-fines-levied-by-pa-gaming-control-board-totaling-62500-300625105.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

