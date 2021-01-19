Four for Four: Online Trading Academy Named a 2021 Top Franchise Fourth Year in a Row

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, our continued recognition is an extraordinary honor," said Mike Richardson, president of Online Trading Academy. "Our franchise owners have, quite frankly, faced enormous obstacles to maintain constant and continued access to our education for our students. They have borne the brunt of this year's incredibly difficult challenges, and through their innovation and perseverance, continue to prove that enriching the lives of people with financial education is a mission worthy of weathering any challenge imaginable."

Online Trading Academy, based in Irvine, CA, has more than 40 locations in the U.S. and around the world. Founded in 1997, the company is dedicated to helping people from all walks of life develop the knowledge and skills to invest and trade with confidence. OTA has served more than 80,000 students both in physical as well as virtual classrooms.

OTA is among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that have participated in Franchise Business Review's research over the years. Their surveys include 33 benchmark questions about Franchisee's experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list are the top performing brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2021 Top Franchises .

About Online Trading Academy

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a world leader in financial education for people who want to build skills and confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology teaches strategies designed to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn from knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next generation education, analysis and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use techniques similar to professional traders on Wall Street. Founded in 1997 at a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy has since expanded to more than 40 worldwide education centers, and has served over 80,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 200,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

