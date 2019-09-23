Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Announces New Board Members

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Freedoms Park Conservancy (FFPC) announces the appointment of two new board members: Allison Binns and Lieutenant General Stayce D. Harris. These appointments follow record-breaking visitation to FDR Four Freedoms State Park, a presidential memorial to FDR and his vision of essential human rights.

"We're excited to build on the momentum of the Conservancy's work during a pivotal time of growth," said Conservancy CEO Howard Axel. "Both Allison and Stayce bring a commitment to human rights, and a breadth of knowledge and expertise in business and organizational efficiency. We look forward to leveraging their talents and experience to achieve our organizational goals and mission."

"These new board members will help the Conservancy ensure FDR Four Freedoms State Park remains a treasured civic space with meaningful programming connecting people to human rights and freedoms," said Board Chair Barbara Shattuck Kohn.

Allison Binns is currently an Executive Director for Global Sustainability Research at Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, Ms. Binns completed a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship in Frankfurt, Germany, and worked for Chevron in a number of senior corporate advisory roles focusing on environmental, social, governance, and geopolitical issues. Ms. Binns also serves as president of the Poetry Society of America's Board of Governors. "At this pivotal time in our nation's history, Four Freedoms Park Conservancy's public space and programming serve as an ongoing reminder to cherish and protect the four freedoms espoused by President Roosevelt. I couldn't be more delighted to join the Conservancy in its efforts to advance FDR's vision and legacy."

Lieutenant General Stayce D. Harris recently retired from her position as the Inspector General of the Air Force, where she reported to the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force on matters concerning Air Force effectiveness and efficiency, among other topics. Prior to this, General Harris served as the Assistant Vice Chief of Staff and Director, Air Staff, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. "I'm honored to serve and excited to propel the legacy and goals of FFPC."

FFPC is the 501(c)(3) organization that maintains and operates FDR Four Freedoms State Park. As steward of this civic space designed by Louis Kahn, the Conservancy advances FDR's legacy and inspires, educates, and engages the public in the Four Freedoms.

