Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Announces Record-Breaking Visitation to FDR Four Freedoms State Park

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of record-breaking visitation to NY State Parks in 2018, visitation to FDR Four Freedoms State Park has soared by 21% over the previous year. Visitation in 2019 is set to be the highest on record with nearly 265,000 New Yorkers and tourists expected to travel to the presidential memorial on Roosevelt Island.

Designed by modernist architect Louis Kahn, FDR Four Freedoms State Park is a tribute to President Roosevelt and the four freedoms he espoused in his momentous address to the nation nearly eighty years ago. As steward of one of the only memorials dedicated to universal human rights, Four Freedoms Park Conservancy's programming tasks the public with redefining their notion of freedom toward a more inclusive, just world.

Highlights at FDR Four Freedoms State Park in 2019 include:

#AscendWithPride, a transformation of the Park's monumental stairs into NYC's largest Pride flag, in honor of the 50 th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising

anniversary of the Stonewall uprising Freedom from Fear/Yellow Bowl Project by Setsuko Winchester , the Park's first onsite art exhibition, which explored the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII

, the Park's first onsite art exhibition, which explored the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII A commemoration ceremony honoring the 75th Anniversary of D- Day , featuring speeches by US Service Members and Veterans

In 2020, programming at the presidential memorial will continue to educate and inspire visitors in the ideals of the four freedoms. Over the next twelve months, the Conservancy will aim to promote active civic participation through a powerful celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted American women the right to vote.

"2020 is slated to be a pivotal year for American democracy," said CEO Howard Axel. "With the upcoming presidential election, the decennial census, and key federal and state campaigns, the Conservancy is excited to encourage civic participation leveraging the unique architecture of this dynamic public space."

