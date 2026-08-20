Four from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors for Patent Infringement Trial Wins

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of The Best Lawyers in America are recognizing four experienced trial attorneys from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry in the 2027 rankings, including the Dallas/Fort Worth Patent Litigation Lawyer of the Year.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry once again earned spots in the annual guide, with Mr. Caldwell named the top attorney in Dallas and Tarrant counties for patent infringement disputes. The firm's Adrienne Dellinger claimed her second consecutive selection on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list of the country's top trial attorneys early in their careers.

Since last year's edition of Best Lawyers, Caldwell Cassady & Curry secured a judgment of nearly $173 million on behalf of Texas-based VidStream LLC against Twitter Inc., now X Corp., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas, which upheld the firm's earlier $105 million patent infringement verdict against the social media giant.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry secured a July decision preserving a $10.3 million infringement verdict against Acer Inc. and followed that up with a multimillion-dollar whistleblower settlement for a chief medical officer who exposed a scheme to provide false information to insurers.

The firm's lawyers also won a $445.5 million patent verdict against Samsung, one of the year's top verdicts in any U.S. court. The case was recognized during the Managing IP Awards in New York, where the firm earned Patent Disputes Firm of the Year (South) and Impact Case of the Year, and Mr. Caldwell was named Patent Litigator of the Year (South).

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry