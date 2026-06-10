Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry, Firm Lawyers Earn Chambers USA Rankings for Intellectual Property Expertise

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chambers USA rankings once again feature the Dallas intellectual property and business law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry and the firm's attorneys for their work in high-stakes patent infringement trials.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry and firm principals Brad Caldwell and Jason Cassady earned spots in the 2026 Chambers USA guide after helping multiple clients secure multiple jury verdicts and appellate court rulings in Texas and across the country during the past year. The annual rankings are based on a multitiered research process that includes nominations, a review of the past year's casework, and interviews with clients and other lawyers.

One Caldwell Cassady & Curry courtroom opponent described the firm as a "formidable adversary." A client told Chambers that Caldwell Cassady & Curry is "effective, efficient and has a great handle on the technical side of cases," while another noted the firm's "deep experience in IP infringement" and "phenomenal strategic thinking."

Mr. Caldwell, who earned a Band 1 ranking, was lead counsel on the Caldwell Cassady & Curry trial team that helped Collision Communications secure a $445.5 million patent infringement verdict against Samsung Electronics earlier this year. It was the year's second-largest damages award in any U.S. patent infringement case and the sixth-largest in any civil trial.

Mr. Cassady and Mr. Caldwell also helped Texas-based VidStream LLC secure a final judgment of nearly $173 million against Twitter Inc., now known as X Corp. The jury's January verdict included a finding of willful infringement against the social media giant over a VidStream patent covering technology for easily sharing online videos.

Mr. Cassady also helped steer Constellation Designs, LLC, to a crucial ruling before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that affirmed a willful-infringement verdict of over $1.68 million that the firm won against LG Electronics. The Federal Circuit upheld the jury's entire damages award and affirmed two of VidStream's four submitted patents, as well as the $6.75 per unit royalty rate covering LG's infringing products.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement, trade secrets, fiduciary duty, class action, and company-founder disputes. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry