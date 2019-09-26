Four Gaming Trends Investors Can't Ignore

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, there are about 211 million gamers - that's two-thirds of the population. Twenty years ago, gaming was just a niche industry. But in 2019, gaming couldn't be more mainstream. Revenue from video games has tripled since 2000, shooting up from less than $50 billion to over $130 billion. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Capcom Co. Ltd (OTCPK:CCOEF).

And with the market dynamics constantly changing - new games, new consoles, new tech released on a monthly basis - this dynamic sector is an excellent space for new investment, especially as competition for market share remains fierce.

Here are four trends fueling the video game boom:

Publishers Are Constantly Innovating

One of the biggest video game publishers in the world is trying something a little different. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is launching a cloud streaming service, Project Atlas, that will allow players to stream games directly onto their game platforms. A surprise trial of the project occurred on September 9.

The service is meant to compete with Google's Project Stream, the building block for a service called Stadia. Cloud gaming is very appealing for publishers as a way to reduce costs and encourage players to engage with more games on a single platform. It could also mean the game developers have the opportunity to gather more user data, information that can be leveraged into additional game packages, advertising, or other uses.

Right now, EA is focusing on testing its new cloud platform, ironing out kinks before it goes live sometime in 2020. This puts EA, a large-cap company with a long history, at the cutting edge. And it has analysts wondering if the company may be under-valued, offering an opportunity to investors to get in before the release of the new cloud platform.

Others aren't quite so optimistic, pointing to EA's poor performance YoY. Still, new tech and a game releases, and signs that EA (like other publishers) is changing with the times, should be good news for this stock.

The Esports Boom Kicks Into High Gear

Esports may only be a small part of the video game industry…but it's currently one of the most exciting. The Fortnite World Cup demonstrated it global appeal, attracting millions of views with 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf winning $3 million in the final.

This segment of gaming has become a sport on par with the NFL ($63 billion), NBA ($30 billion) and Premier League soccer ($10.2 billion). In fact, one estimate has esports surpassing them all, projecting the video game industry to grow to $300 billion by 2025.

The key right now is figuring out how to best monetize the growing popularity of esports. And that's where Millennial Esports Corp (GAME, MLLLF) fits in.

The company has tapped into multiple revenue streams related to in this sector, including events and data analytics, to yield maximum returns from an industry that attracts 190.1 million viewing hours and reaches 438 million people across the world this year.

First, Millennial collects data from online gaming streams through its data service, Stream Hatchet. Stream Hatchet is the first service dedicated to gathering user data on online gaming, which it can then deliver to Big Tech and media companies—basically acting as the "Nielsen of Gaming."

All of the biggest names in tech, including Twitch, Youtube, Facebook and Steam, all desperately want the kind of data that Stream Hatchet provides as they can use it to understand and sell to their audience.

The same data can also be sold to major gaming developers such as Activision, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, who could use it to further develop products for the gaming community.

Along with Stream Hatchet, Millennial (GAME, MLLLF) owns a gaming developer called Eden which built games including V-Rally and is a partner to the world-famous Formula One racing brand. As any racing fan knows, F1 is the biggest name out there—in 2015 it earned more than FIFA, bringing in $16.2 billion, and F1 races regular attract more than 100,000 fans from around the world.

Through exclusive partnerships with Porsche and Nintendo, Millennial can tap into racing and gaming to develop esports events - including its premier tournament, World's Fastest Gamer.

Developed by Millennial CEO and racing guru Darren Cox, 'the Godfather of esports racing' , World's Fastest Gamer is quickly becoming a global phenomenon. With its first series being broadcast in over 48 countries to reach an estimated 400 million households.

Now, CEO Cox has partnered with two world-famous racing brand ambassadors - former F1 Ferrari Team driver Rubens Barrichello and 2x Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya - to expand the reach of World Fastest Gamer.

What makes Millennial (GAME, MLLLF) unique? It has a head start on the competition - in data analytics and esports event planning. The model CEO Cox and his team is bringing to motorsports could be replicated in other arenas. And it's all from a company that you can buy for less than a dollar.

Building The Brand

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock took a pounding in the winter, dropping by 50% between October 2018 and mid-February 2019. The publisher of the wildly popular, though a bit aged, on-line game World of Warcraft had to cut jobs and focus on returning to profitability. And now Activision Blizzard is clawing its way back to the top. Rather than put it all on the line with a risky new roll-out, Activision Blizzard is focusing on its name-brands: games like Wow, Overwatch, and Diablo which already have millions of loyal fans.

It's rolling out games for mobile devices, including a version of its shooter Overwatch for the Switch mobile gaming platform. And Activision Blizzard is mining nostalgia for World of Warcraft by releasing WoW Classic, which has surprised analysts by picking up 200,000 viewers per hour on Twitch in its first two weeks.

The release of WoW classic has revitalized the company's brand and markets took notice immediately. For investors, these are positive signs that Activision Blizzard is getting back to basics in 2019. The stock price has been steadily climbing from a low of $45 in February to more than $55 as of September 9.

Like Activision, Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) is another major game producer that relies heavily on some of its most successful brands. As the company behind Platinum level franchises like Street Fighter, Mega Man, and Monster Hunter, it has been able to carve out its spot in video game royalty. Its games have been so successful, in fact, that other major brands have jumped on board to do crossover titles like Marvel vs. Capcom, a video game bringing everyone's favorite superheroes into a head to head fighting arena with iconic Capcom stars.

As one of the pioneers in the fighting genre, Capcom has brought people together to compete against one another for decades. Starting in neighborhood arcades, its games have naturally progressed into the world of professional esports. Street Fighter competitions, in particular, have paid out millions in prizes and commands a massive following of older and younger players.

Hardware Rivals Look Ahead

Sony (NYSE: SNE), one of the world's biggest hardware manufacturers, is also a titan in the video game industry. Sony has carved out a major chunk of the video game platform market with its PlayStation console - now about to enter its fifth generation with the PS5.

The console is set to roll out next year, and is building considerable anticipation. Sony is strengthening its position against its major competitor Microsoft by acquiring unique titles through different developers.

In September, Sony announced it was acquiring Insomniac Games , the creator of Spyro and Ratchet & Clank, and one of the most experienced VR developers in the world. But Insomniac's real success has come from the wildly popular Spider-Man (2018), one of the biggest PS4 releases.

The potential for additional Spider-Man releases increased once it was announced that Marvel Studios (owned by Disney) gave up the rights to the Spider-Man character during protracted negotiations with Sony.

A raft of new releases in 2019 should be good news for Sony as it prepared to close up its PS4 console and shift attention to the new PS5. But it still has to go head to head with another technology giant.

The maker of the Xbox and publisher behind such groundbreaking titles as Halo and Destiny, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) unexpectedly became a heavy-hitter in the gaming industry in the early 2000s. More recently, the company's video game division has hit a few snags - like the rest of the industry, profits were held back by spiraling costs.

Now, Microsoft seeks to revitalize its gaming brand. Five years ago, the company bought up a dormant brand - Gears of War - and has a new game in the GoW series set for release in 2019, with plans for a movie, comics, games, and other tie-ins.

The company continues to build the Xbox brand, releasing more games for the "Xbox Game Pass," a subscriber services that gives customers access to dozens of titles.

The service is modeled off TV subscriber packages, and it could indicate a massive shift in the economics of the industry. Spiraling costs - big releases like Gears 5 can cost as much as a Hollywood summer blockbuster - have eaten into profits. Microsoft is hoping cheaper games and bundled packages can bring in new customers who have shied away from a new game's $60 price tag.

The move is a gamble, but if it works it could signal a major shift - and put Microsoft in a prime position to profit.

By. Amy Farrah

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Leacap Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Millennial Esport Corp. to raise public awareness of the company and to advertise and market the company's products and services. Millennial Esport paid the Publisher fifty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, insiders, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of public awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the awareness marketing ceases. The public awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular person. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com has no present intention to sell any of the issuer's securities in the near future but does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company's business, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Safehaven.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Safehaven.com