Our attorneys at Givens Givens Sparks are committed to providing our clients with the experienced and knowledgeable legal representation they require in their time of need. This past year, our attorneys have secured record-setting verdicts and settlements, including a $30 million jury verdict in a pedestrian injury case that was the highest value verdict awarded in the state of Florida for a brain injury in 2017 and was the fourth highest verdict for personal injury cases overall in the state.

Givens Givens Sparks is a trial law firm representing individuals and their families in state and federal cases ranging from complex high net-worth divorce cases and personal injury / wrongful death actions, to commercial insurance litigation. With more than 135 years of combined professional experience, the Givens Givens Sparks team of lawyers is dedicated to the advocacy and protection of their clients and their families. To learn more about Givens Givens Sparks, please visit: www.givenssparks.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-givens-givens-sparks-attorneys-selected-to-the-2018-list-of-super-lawyers-300669762.html

SOURCE Givens Givens Sparks

Related Links

https://www.givenssparks.com

