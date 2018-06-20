TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that four of our attorneys, Stann Givens, Robert Sparks, Ellen Ostman, and Victoria Cruz-Garcia were all selected to the list of Super Lawyers 2018, a prestigious honor limited to just the top five percent of attorneys who have been practicing law for more than 10 years. These names are selected from thousands of nominees who are carefully evaluated through a multi-phase selection process. Stann has been selected as a Super Lawyer since 2006, Robert has been selected since 2016, Ellen has been selected since 2014 as well as in 2006, and Victoria has been selected since 2017 and was previously selected as a Rising Star, an honor limited to just the top 2.5 percent of attorneys who have been practicing for 10 years or less from 2012 through 2014.
Our attorneys at Givens Givens Sparks are committed to providing our clients with the experienced and knowledgeable legal representation they require in their time of need. This past year, our attorneys have secured record-setting verdicts and settlements, including a $30 million jury verdict in a pedestrian injury case that was the highest value verdict awarded in the state of Florida for a brain injury in 2017 and was the fourth highest verdict for personal injury cases overall in the state.
Givens Givens Sparks is a trial law firm representing individuals and their families in state and federal cases ranging from complex high net-worth divorce cases and personal injury / wrongful death actions, to commercial insurance litigation. With more than 135 years of combined professional experience, the Givens Givens Sparks team of lawyers is dedicated to the advocacy and protection of their clients and their families. To learn more about Givens Givens Sparks, please visit: www.givenssparks.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-givens-givens-sparks-attorneys-selected-to-the-2018-list-of-super-lawyers-300669762.html
SOURCE Givens Givens Sparks
Share this article