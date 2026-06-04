Telly Awards Follow Four Consecutive 'Best Journalism Film' at the International Motor Film Awards

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) continues to set the standard for automotive storytelling, recently earning four prestigious 2026 Telly Awards honoring excellence in video and television across all screens as judged by video platform, television, streaming network and production company leaders. These latest wins bring Hagerty's all-time Telly Award total to 26.

Hagerty's award-winning lineup showcases the breadth and caliber of its enthusiast content. Original shows and their associated 2026 Telly Awards include:

Four Gold Telly Awards Presented to Hagerty, the Automotive Insurer That Built a World-Class Content Studio

Produced in-house by Hagerty, these four Telly Award-winning shows were all written and hosted by iconic automotive journalist Jason Cammisa, directed by Anthony Esposito, edited by Robert David Sanders and produced by Liv Graves.

"These Telly Award wins underscore Hagerty's unique relationship with driving enthusiasts. We insure their cars, but we also make the best automotive content in the world for them so they can indulge their passion even when they're not behind the wheel," said Marc Burns, Hagerty CMO.

By continuously delivering award-winning content across video, digital, print and audio formats, the brand reinforces its position as a trusted voice for the 67 million American car enthusiasts. The Hagerty audience continues to grow across all platforms. Its YouTube channel alone amassing hundreds of millions of video views, while the Hagerty Drivers Club is the largest car club in the world, with nearly a million members, and its magazine is the most popular car magazine in the world with 2.2 million readers.

By Drivers, for Drivers - About Hagerty Host Jason Cammisa

Jason Cammisa is an award-winning automotive journalist, television host and producer whose passion for cars is matched only by his ability to communicate their cultural significance to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide. As the creator and host of Hagerty's flagship shows "Icons," "Revelations" and the "Ultimate" Series, Cammisa combines his technical expertise with big laughs and compelling storytelling to explore not just the engineering and performance of exceptional automobiles, but the human stories and historical context that make them unforgettable.

Cammisa's two-decade career in automotive journalism gives a unique, qualified perspective on everything he covers. His work has earned him global recognition for its depth, authenticity and cinematic quality, earning numerous accolades and a loyal following of automotive enthusiasts who tune in to see what narrative he'll uncover next. Whether sliding a legendary poster-car around a racetrack, examining nuances that make even normal-appearing cars fascinating or explaining the latest automotive innovations, Cammisa's infectious enthusiasm and genuine curiosity make each appearance an immersive and cinematic journey into the world of cars. His content has earned hundreds of millions of views across social media, broadcast and streaming platforms, with new content airing regularly across Hagerty's YouTube, Samsung Plus, Tubi and Amazon Prime channels.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.9 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for car enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative vehicle insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events and the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest membership community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com. Never Stop Driving®.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include AWN, View Conference, Skwigly, ACM SIGGRAPH, Seed & Spark, Kinema, The Gotham, Portrait, NAB, RunwayML AIFF, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Film Fatales, FWD-Doc, NYWIFT, Stash, Production Hub, Video Consortium, SeriesFest and Green The Bid. More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

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SOURCE Hagerty