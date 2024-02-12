Four Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Recognized as Lawdragon Green 500: 2024 Leaders in Environmental Law

News provided by

Goulston & Storrs PC

12 Feb, 2024, 12:33 ET

BOSTON , Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Kate Heller, Jonathan Pearlson, William Seuch, and of counsel Ned Abelson have been named to the Lawdragon Green 500: 2024 Leaders in Environmental Law, which recognizes the top attorneys in the practice who "help businesses navigate environmental regulations to successfully develop projects." This is the second consecutive year that all four attorneys have been selected as leaders in environmental law.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Kate Heller is sought after by developers, owners, tenants, investment funds, REITs, joint ventures, and lenders for her vast experience in environmental matters related to contaminated property and remediation, environmental due diligence, indoor environmental pollution, regulatory compliance, and green building strategies. Before becoming an attorney, Heller was a civil/environmental engineer, and maintains her registration as a Professional Engineer in addition to being a LEED Accredited Professional. Her unique legal and engineering expertise makes her among the top environmental attorneys in the country. She serves on the Board of Directors and Governance Committee of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and her B.A. from Cornell University.

Jonathan Pearlson is an environmental attorney with extensive experience in environmental due diligence, compliance and auditing, Brownfields matters (acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition), enforcement actions, environmental risk management, PRP counseling, and asbestos and mold management, remediation, and claims handling. He is especially well-known for his specific expertise with the placement of environmental insurance policies, and successfully pursues claims on clients' behalf. His clients include public and privately-held corporations, private equity firms, real estate owners and developers, REITs, lenders, tenants, and educational and healthcare institutions. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and his B.A. from Tufts University.

Bill Seuch has earned a reputation for solving problems and getting deals done during his more than 30 years as an environmental attorney. He is highly-regarded for his deep expertise in environmental issues associated with real estate transactions, corporate mergers and acquisitions, financings, and urban/industrial redevelopments. A substantial part of his practice involves helping developers, buyers, sellers, tenants, and lenders understand, anticipate, and manage Brownfields issues. He also represents clients in environmental cost recovery actions, environmental due diligence, compliance, and permitting issues. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Connecticut.

Ned Abelson is a nationally recognized environmental attorney who is known for his expertise in Brownfields redevelopment, transactional work, and environmental insurance. He is particularly well regarded for his work with real estate developers, investors, tenants, and lenders to maximize the value of and successfully manage potential risks associated with contaminated properties. Abelson previously served as co-chair of NAIOP's Brownfields Redevelopment Subcommittee for a number of years and was a member of the MADEP Superfund Advisory Committee and its Indoor Air Workgroup. Abelson received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Brown University.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:


















Leigh Herzog
Goulston & Storrs PC
(617) 574-2259
[email protected]

















Amy Blumenthal
Blumenthal & Associates PR
(617) 879-1511
[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

Also from this source

Goulston & Storrs Attorney David Linhart Receives LCLD Atlas Award

Goulston & Storrs Attorney David Linhart Receives LCLD Atlas Award

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that David Linhart has received an inaugural Atlas Award from the Leadership Council on ...
Goulston & Storrs Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Goulston & Storrs Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Yari Sanchez has been named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.