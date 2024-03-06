Four Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals First in Nation to Achieve The Joint Commission's Sustainable Healthcare Certification

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and EDISON, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four hospitals within Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most integrated health network, are first in the nation to achieve The Joint Commission's Sustainable Healthcare Certification (SHC). These hospitals have met rigorous standards and elements of performance to establish structure, rigor, and accountability to accelerate healthcare's growing sustainability efforts.

The four Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals include:

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, Brick, New Jersey

Since the healthcare industry accounts for nearly 9% of the nation's carbon emissions, commitment to keeping people healthy includes recognizing and reducing healthcare's outsized share of carbon emissions. Responding to and recovering from severe weather events (e.g., wildfires, flooding, hurricanes, and other weather-related emergencies) affect entire communities, healthcare organizations, and their patients, staff, and responders.

The Joint Commission's SHC provides a framework to help healthcare organizations begin, continue, or expand their decarbonization efforts. It builds on the momentum of healthcare organizations like Hackensack Meridian Health to lead the way in sustainability excellence by inspiring and guiding others who desire to prioritize greener practices.

To achieve SHC, all four hospitals set priorities and governance for sustainability initiatives, including creating baselines to measure three sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and developing an action plan to reduce them. The four hospitals also underwent a virtual certification review to assess their compliance with the SHC program's requirements.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first hospital network in the nation to receive The Joint Commission's Sustainable Healthcare Certification," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "This prestigious recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, we recognize the importance of operating in a responsible and sustainable manner. This certification demonstrates our leadership in this critical area and our dedication to protecting the health of our patients, communities, and planet for generations to come."

As a network, Hackensack Meridian Health has established itself as a national leader in sustainability. Recent achievements include:

Begun implementation of 30 MW on-site solar and battery storage

Invested more than $116 million in energy-efficient infrastructure upgrades

in energy-efficient infrastructure upgrades Achieved PEER Gold certification for Hackensack University Medical Center's Central Utility Plant, a recognition of excellence in efficiency and resiliency

100% of electronics purchased in 2022 were EPEAT certified

Saved $1.71 million by reprocessing medical devices and 40,000 pounds diverted from the landfill

by reprocessing medical devices and 40,000 pounds diverted from the landfill 99% of furnishings purchased were free of harmful chemicals

96.7% of cleaning products were third-party eco-logo certified (green)

Additionally, as one of the original signatories to the White House and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Climate Pledge, Hackensack Meridian Health's and The Joint Commission have each pledged to reduce GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050.

Hackensack Meridian Health also has been a leader in healthcare equity. Four of its hospitals were among the first in the nation to achieve The Joint Commission's Healthcare Equity Certification in late 2023.

"The link between equity and environmental sustainability in healthcare is undeniable. Not everyone is equally at risk from the effects of climate change. The individuals least able to compensate for the effects are those already burdened with adverse social determinants of health," says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission enterprise. "Achieving The Joint Commission's Healthcare Equity Certification and Sustainable Healthcare Certification demonstrate Hackensack Meridian Health's leadership role and commitment toward responsible and ethical practices."

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org .

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated healthcare network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in healthcare philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network's notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

