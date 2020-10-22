Four Hightower Advisors Featured on the 2020 Financial Times' 401 Top Retirement Advisors List

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Hightower advisors from Fiduciary Plan Advisors and Treasury Partners have secured spots on the Financial Times' 401, a list of the top retirement advisors in the country for 2020. The annual list recognizes the achievements of financial advisers who specialize in serving defined contribution (DC) retirement plans across the U.S.

The Hightower advisors who made this year's list are:

Peter Godfrey of Fiduciary Plan Advisors in Baltimore, Md.

of Fiduciary Plan Advisors in Jania Stout of Fiduciary Plan Advisors in Baltimore, Md.

of Fiduciary Plan Advisors in Chad Wilson of Fiduciary Plan Advisors in Baltimore, Md.

of Fiduciary Plan Advisors in Steve Bogner of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

Both Fiduciary Plan Advisors and Treasury Partners provide clients with a wide range of consulting services on employer-sponsored retirement plans.

"It's deeply gratifying to see these talented advisors honored by the Financial Times," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "Helping companies provide employees with the tools they need to retire comfortably is a complex task with many moving parts, one which these four advisors have mastered over the course of their careers. Congrats to all!"

The sixth annual FT 401 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times, grades advisors based on six criteria: DC assets under advisement (AUA), DC AUA growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials and compliance record. There are no fees or other considerations required of advisers who apply for the FT 401. The median DC plan assets administered by this year's impressive cohort of elite advisers is $800 million. The advisors' DC plans on average account for 86% of total client assets.

View the full FT 401 list here: https://www.ft.com/content/a19bc519-77ef-4cbb-b4df-861c3a9152fa

In 2020, Hightower advisors have appeared on Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; The Financial Times 'FT 300;' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms, and Chief Marketing Officer Abby Salameh was named WealthManagement.com's 'Thought Leader of the Year.'

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

