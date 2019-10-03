Four HighTower Advisors Honored on Working Mother's 2019 List of Top Wealth Advisor Moms

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Working Mother Magazine has included four HighTower advisors on its annual list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms in the United States. The HighTower Advisors honored this year are:

Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of RJ Wealth Management in Michelle Kuzma Kempf of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.

of VWG Wealth Management in Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Lauren Pearson of Somerset Advisory in Birmingham, Ala.

"This year's honorees have demonstrated a deep commitment to both their clients and their families. We are incredibly proud to see their achievements recognized by Working Mother Magazine, and we look forward to providing continued support to empower their future success," said Bob Oros, CEO of HighTower.

This list features the top 400 mothers working in wealth management today and is a ranking that measures the best practices of an advisor learned through telephone and in-person interviews, and considers such factors as their service models, investing process, revenue generated for their firms, client retention, and assets under management.

In 2019, HighTower advisors have also appeared on Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors List, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors list, Top 250 Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs; and InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators list.

SHOOK Research considered wealth advisors who are mothers with at least one child living at home and under the age of 21. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking.

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

