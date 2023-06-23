Four HMH Connected Solutions Win in 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards

Prestigious awards program recognizes HMH's K-12 connected ELA curriculum and AI-driven solutions

BOSTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that its connected K-12 ELA curriculum, which includes comprehensive core, intervention, assessment and professional learning components, as well as three of its connected solutions offering differentiated instruction and practice, Amira, Waggle and Writable, have been recognized in this year's prestigious CODiE Awards. Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"At HMH, we are committed to creating transformational change within the K-12 space to improve student outcomes and empower educators," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO, HMH. "This important recognition underscores our mission of creating connected, innovative digital solutions that leverage purposeful technology to support growth and success for learners and schools."

This year's CODiE winners include:

HMH's ELA K-12 Connected Curriculum for "Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions" under the EdTech Leadership category. HMH's ELA K-12 Connected Curriculum is the most comprehensive literacy solution for grades K-12, with technology that extends the reach of the teacher to automate grouping and differentiation. Research-based and backed, this connected suite of solutions on HMH's learning platform includes on-demand professional learning to meet the needs of all teachers and instructional leaders. HMH also offers connected/integrated solutions for Math, Science, and Social Studies – all of which save teachers time and drive student growth.

Writable for "Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9 – 12." Writable makes it easy to bring more writing into the 9-12 literacy classroom to prepare for college and beyond, by combining scaffolded prompts and on-demand feedback with relevant readings and media. An AI-driven feedback engine delivers instant feedback to guide students earlier in the writing process, while expediting the grading process.

Waggle ® for "Best Gamification in Learning." Waggle is a smart and engaging gamified learning solution for grades K-8 ELA and Math that goes beyond adaptive learning to provide personalized practice and instruction to support skills-diversity for in-class centers or independent practice. Students engage in rich multimedia experiences and encounter a wide variety of item types that prepare them for high stakes testing and keep them motivated to continue learning.

Amira for "Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution." Amira , the first-of-its-kind voice AI-based reading tutor for grade K-5 students, is a systematic and cumulative personalized solution that can be layered into any classroom to align instruction with the Science of Reading during small group rotation, independent practice, and homework. Amira assesses, supports, and reports on students' skills across key pillars covering all foundational skills to double student's reading growth.

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, information and media products, leaders and teams for achieving excellence. Selection for SIIA CODiE awards follow a rigorous review process conducted by expert judges including educators, administrators and industry leaders. Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-education-technology-winners/

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

