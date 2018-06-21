WASHINGTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Four in five employees prefer beneﬁts or perks to a pay raise, according to new statistics gathered by SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors. Employee perks are growing in popularity for both employees and employers. Perks are privileges granted to employees in addition to their salaries and benefits, which have little to no cash value. 42% of full-time employees reported having no employee perks at all.

Percentage of employees who considered the following perks when choosing a job:

Flexible hours: 88%

More vacation time: 80%

Work-from-home options: 80%

Student loan assistance: 48%

Paid maternity/paternity leave: 42%

Free gym membership: 39%

Free snacks: 32%

Weekly free outings: 24%

How perks contribute to employee satisfaction:

Better quality of life: 53%

Employees feel valued: 49%

Improved physical/mental health: 44%

Most common employee perks:

Flexible working hours: 32%

Professional development: 28%

Fitness/health perks: 19%

Food/snacks: 19%

Working from home: 14%

Download this infographic for more information on how perks and benefits can help small businesses to attract and retain talented employees.

