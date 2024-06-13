Four in ten LGBTQ+ individuals say they are anxious

40% of LGBTQ+ individuals say they are anxious and 30% describe themselves as frustrated

Three-fifths (60%) of the total LGBTQ+ population feel in control of their own life

36% of LGBTQ+ people are seeking out professional resources like therapy or prescription medication

42% of LGBTQ+ individuals say one of their greatest wish is to know their "purpose in life"

CHICAGO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four out of ten (40%) LGBTQ+ individuals say they're anxious compared to just 3 in 10 (30%) of the population as a whole, according to new Mintel research. Additionally, 25% recently stated that their mental health has worsened over the last year. Nearly a third (30%) of LGBTQ+ individuals also describe themselves as 'frustrated'. Furthermore, LGBTQ+ adults are more likely to have experienced clinical depression (35%) and post-traumatic stress disorder (25%) compared to the total population (19% and 13% respectively) in the past 12 months. This Pride Month and beyond presents an opportunity for brands to engage with the community and help manage their well-being and mental health.

Lisa Dubina, Associate Director, US Culture and Identity Reports, Mintel, said:

"Anxiety and mental health are significant concerns within the LGBTQ+ community and reflect the growing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment that's currently apparent across the US. This is particularly true for LGBTQ+ Gen Z adults (1997-2006), who report higher levels of anxiety (71%) and stress (76%) daily compared to their straight/cisgender peers (52% and 68% respectively). Additionally, nearly a quarter (23%) of LGBTQ+ individuals described themselves as disappointed with their lives, compared to 16% of their straight peers. Brands can play a key role in mitigating this anxiety and boosting the community's mental health by offering inclusive messaging, support, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. Brands that aim to spark joy in the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals, year-round and not solely during Pride Month, will be poised for success."

The LGBTQ+ community's desire for purpose

More than 2 in 5 (42% of) LGBTQ+ individuals want to know their purpose in life compared to just a third (34%) of the total population, while three-fifths (60%) of LGBTQ+ individuals feel in control of their lives compared to 67% of the total population. Furthermore, the LGBTQ+ community wants help regarding their mental wellbeing with more than a third (36%) seeking out professional resources like therapy or prescription medication; this compares to 25% of the general population.

"As LGBTQ+ consumers continue to search for purpose in their lives, brands have the opportunity to support and empower them in meaningful ways, not only during Pride month but beyond. Nearly half (45%) of LGBTQ+ individuals are still figuring out who they are as a person, compared to less than a third (32%) of the total population. Brands can aid in the self-discovery process by providing consumers with new experiences through social media channels, virtual gaming platforms and influencer partnerships. As LGBTQ+ consumers continue to navigate modern adult life, brands can help them disregard outdated stigmas and speculation in order to embrace their own unique experiences, milestones, and life choices," concluded Dubina.

Additional research on the LGBTQ+ Community as well as interviews with the analyst are available upon request from the Mintel Press Office . For those interested in purchasing the full report, please visit the Mintel Store .

