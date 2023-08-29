Four Inc. and Chainalysis partner to bring Enhanced Blockchain Data Analysis to the Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. has been named a federal aggregator for Chainalysis, the world's leading and most trusted blockchain analysis and investigation platform. Under the agreement, Four Inc. will provide Chainalysis' Blockchain Data platform to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. This partnership will empower agencies to leverage advanced blockchain data analytics and investigations to combat illicit activities and enhance their cybersecurity efforts.

As the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology continues to grow, it becomes increasingly important for agencies to have the necessary tools to monitor, analyze, and investigate blockchain transactions. Chainalysis offers a comprehensive blockchain data platform that enables agencies to gain insights into cryptocurrency flows, identify illicit activities, and track funds across multiple blockchains.

"We are excited to partner with Chainalysis, strengthening our cybersecurity portfolio by bringing their cutting-edge blockchain analysis capabilities to our public sector channel," said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales for Four Inc. "This collaboration fills a gap within our portfolio and provides innovative technologies for our partners and customers to combat money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities occurring within blockchain networks."

Chainalysis' blockchain data platform provides a range of features designed to support investigations and compliance efforts. The platform leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to trace transactions across blockchains, identify suspicious activities, and generate actionable intelligence. It enables users to understand the full lifecycle of transactions, identify high-risk entities, and collaborate with other agencies through secure data sharing.

About Chainalysis
Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 70 countries. Our data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software that has been used to solve some of the world's most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely.

About Four Inc.
Four Inc. is a small business, boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

