Four Inc. and NETSCOUT partner to bring performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions to the Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. has been named a federal aggregator for NETSCOUT, a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions. Under the agreement, NETSCOUT solutions will be sold to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and its network of channel partners as part of the company's boutique aggregation program. The partnership will bring cutting-edge network visibility and analytics solutions to agencies to optimize their networks, enhance security, and deliver superior citizen services.

With the ever-increasing complexity of modern networks, more agencies are focused on digital transformation and tool consolidation, implementing shared services and refreshing 5G technology. They face the unique challenges associated with maintaining robust and secure infrastructures. Four Inc.'s partnership with NETSCOUT aims to address these challenges by providing solutions that help agencies manage zero-trust architectures, cybersecurity threats, cloud migration, application performance, and network availability.

NETSCOUT's innovative technologies provide real-time visibility into network traffic, ensuring optimal performance, early threat detection, and effective incident response. With NETSCOUT's industry-leading solutions, agencies can proactively monitor and protect their networks, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery and safeguarding sensitive information.

"It's a privilege to add NETSCOUT to our technology portfolio," said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales at Four Inc. "We're excited to bring NETSCOUT's robust network visibility and security solutions to our channel partners and government customers, providing customers unparalleled protection and performance insights. Together, we will enable agencies to optimize their networks and build resilient infrastructure to meet the demands of the digital age."

Four Inc.'s partnership with NETSCOUT represents a significant milestone in its mission to deliver innovative technology solutions tailored to the specific needs of government organizations. Together, they will work closely to tailor solutions to the unique needs of agencies, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a small business boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

Media Contact

Joanna Corcoran

571-732-6318

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Inc.